Our Editors’ Favorite Summer Fashion Pieces
If you ever sit down in our office, one of the first things you’ll notice is how different the style of each of our editors is. You can count on Aryana to go through something eclectic and incredibly cool, while Ashley will likely walk through the doors wearing something more classic with a little on-trend twist. Our summer fashion choices all have a common thread, but with a twist that makes our looks true to our personal style.
If you’re looking to upgrade your summer style, you’ve come to the right place. Our editors used TikTok’s viral three-word method to describe each of our personal styles to a Tso, you can figure out which style is most similar to yours plus the one summer piece we can’t get enough of this year (and would replace ASAP if anything happened to him). Get ready to meet your new favorite summer staple.
Once in a blue moon I add something to my wardrobe that makes me wonder how I ever lived without it and that’s exactly the case with this beaded bag. Summer makes me have fun with what I wear more than any other season, and this bag is about as much fun as you could have with an accessory. It’s cheeky and beautiful and packs a punch with literally any outfit (plus, I can’t leave the house without people asking me where it’s from). It’s the piece I’m most looking forward to pulling out of storage when I’m swapping my winter clothes for summer ones, and it’s something I’d buy back the same day if anything happened to it. thing.
Through my different fashion phases, this bucket hat has remained a staple in my wardrobe. It’s the perfect solution for a bad hair day or to dress up a look that I think leans a little too formal. It pairs well with literally everything and makes any outfit look a little cooler, which is such a win in the summer months.
I live in denim shorts all summer, so I can’t believe it took me until last summer to invest in a high quality pair. I’ve seen this pair of AGOLDEs all over my favorite influencers’ feeds for years, and let me tell you, they are truly worth their weight in gold. They hold their shape without being stiff, which is crucial, and look just as good dressed up with a t-shirt and sneakers as they are dressed down with a blouse and heeled sandals. It’s a bit of a splurge, but considering I plan to wear them for years to come, they’re 100% worth the investment.
The belt bag is definitely part of my mom’s uniform, and for good reason. After having had two smaller, more casual belt bags (from Lululemon and Herschel), I knew it was time for a larger, slightly dressier version. I always had trouble getting my phone in and out of the smaller styles because my keys and wallet took up all the space, and I always moved my stuff into a slightly nicer purse if the occasion required it. demanded. This bag solved both of these problems.
This Clare V. woven belt bag is perfect for summer and elevates even my most casual gym outfits on a hot summer day. I consider it my summer handbag and it’s pretty much attached to me at all times, whether I’m commuting to the office, biking in the park, or running errands.
This jacket is the one thing I reach for more than anything else in my closet all year. It’s the perfect mid-wash neutral denim and the oversized fit fuels the laid-back vibe I go for every time I dress up. I literally wear it over anything: a summer dress, with shorts or jeans for a denim-on-denim look, or over my leggings and airport t-shirt when I travel. I also like that this jacket is not related to summer; since it’s oversized, I can also layer it with sweaters or sweatshirts in the winter. If anything ever happened to it, it’s safe to say I’ll be picking up another ASAP.
If there is one piece of clothing that I call more than any other in my dressing room, it is my favorite slate pants. These guys tick all my boxes: comfortable for commuting, elevated for the office, and trendy for happy hour with the girls. My current favorite way to wear them is with a white t-shirt, a chunky black belt and my Converse platform for the ultimate cool girl look.
I’m a sucker for anything with a collar, and this denim dress is a staple in my wardrobe all year round, but especially in the summer. It’s a unique outfit that I can completely change the feel of depending on what accessories I pair it with, but regardless, it makes me super confident. Lately, I’ve been loving pairing a trendy linen cardigan over it to make it ultra-cool.
Summer inevitably comes with a busy social calendar: graduation parties, happy hours, brunches, and more. I wanted a pair of summer shoes that I could wear to all my dressiest events, and these are my absolute favorites. Not only have they lasted me for years, but I really look forward to putting them on every time I wear them (plus they’re super comfy). They have become a necessity for me and I couldn’t love them more.
|
