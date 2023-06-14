Jennifer Lopez’s scuba-inspired dress will make you want to dress like a deep-sea diver





You can never quite predict what Jennifer Lopez will do next. On some days, Shell turns heads in media appearances wearing a head-to-toe leopard print look; other times, the actor will go shopping in a luxe chambray shirt dress. And on June 12, she once again surprised fans with her outfit choice. Participate the flash For the first time, Lopez wore a scuba-inspired dress from the Guccis Resort 2024 collection (that’s mermaidcore 2.0, right?), which just made its runway debut last month in Seoul. Yeah, you definitely didn’t see this look coming. Lopez was at the event in Los Angeles on Monday night to support her husband, Ben Affleck, who stars in the upcoming action flick. THE entrepreneur teamed up with his longtime stylists Rob Zangardi And Marie Haen to put together this unexpected wetsuit-inspired red carpet outfit, which featured a black neoprene top and floor-sweeping nude skirt. When the gaze first walked down the podium, it was shown fully zipped up. Lopez, on the other hand, had other ideas: She put her own spin on the dress by opening up the neckline enough to show off a midriff, a move almost reminiscent of This legendary The Versace moment around 00 (you know that one). To balance the unconventional nature of the dresses, the actor opted for traditional gemstone jewelry by Le Vian and Anabela Chan, an elegant black Party Eagle clutch by Kurt Geigers and simple leather platform pumps by Gucci. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Although Lopez’s exact dress isn’t on the market yet, TZR found a look similar to a jumpsuit you can wear in the meantime (or, you can opt for a real neoprene if you’re feeling adventurous). Then, team the piece with shimmering jewelry and understated accessories for a J.Lo-approved finish. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/jennifer-lopez-scuba-inspired-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos