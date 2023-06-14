Plato’s Closet Suggests How to Get the Most Money for Your Old Clothes





TEMECULA, CA We had a closet purge this weekend to kick off the summer. Before donating the piles of useless clothes, we first stopped at our local resale store: Plato’s Closet. Recently, TikTok users shared videos of successful sales, and we charged to see how well we could fare with our closet rejections.

Temecula’s Plato’s Closet, located at 41377 Margarita Rd #102 inside the Ring Road of the Temcula Promenade, is a well-organized store. When you enter, a counter is set up to examine used clothing and proof of identity is required before drop-off. Sellers are encouraged to hunt racks for vintage and current styles in the meantime. The clothes are categorized by type and size, and all at decent prices, around 70% off retail, according to the website.

In June, the Temecula store was looking for men’s clothing, activewear, summer tops, shorts, women’s long dresses, hats, swimwear, pool or beach wear, bags and shoes. “We buy clothes every day and will pay you cash on the spot, without an appointment,” they say.

After about two hours, we received $24 for two cases full of men’s summer clothes, shoes, shorts, shirts, swimsuits, and dresses. It was about right, according to recent TikTok videos. A saleswoman shared her experiences at the store after filling her car with trash bags, earning around $100 for eight bags of clothing. “It’s such a guessing game every time,” Sammy K. wrote of his experience. @skzzolno its such a guessing game every time omg #platoscloset #clothing sale #dishes #platosvlog original sound – sammy k Although she always left with a car full of bags, she was happy with her money. So why didn’t everything sell out?

“I actually worked at Plato and hated the trash bags, I definitely skipped a ton just to get through faster,” one commenter said. Another shared that on a busy day they have to be “a lot harder, unfortunately.” Yet another commenter shared that she won $324.11 with four bags of clothes.

So can you get more money for your gently used clothes? According to Plato’s Closet online advice: Bring your current lightly used clothing and accessories. Items must be clean and in good condition, neatly folded in a bin or bag. Plato’s will review your items as you discover the latest styles in the store. The staff will calculate what we can offer you based on the style, condition and brand of your items* Once you accept the offer, you’ll be well on your way to some extra money and good vibes from recycling. Your items go on the shelves instead of in the landfills, helping to continue the circle of sustainable fashion! Clothes should always be freshly laundered, a staff member told us. Also, although Plato’s Closet buys clothes every day, they only buy what they need based on inventory levels, what’s selling best, and other factors. Call ahead to determine your local store’s most wanted items for that day. Plato’s Closet also has locations in Corona, San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido, Long Beach, Westminster, and Santa Ana. See a full list of locations here. What’s the best item you’ve bought from Plato’s? Let us know in the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/temecula/platos-closet-suggests-how-get-most-money-your-old-clothes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos