Dress Like A Runway Model On The Cheap While Shopping At These 6 Luxury Thrift Stores

Are you looking for luxury clothes, but don't want to pay the price? Savings are one of the best ways to find luxury goods at low prices. Thrifting has taken America by storm in recent years. As prices rise across the country, the love for savings remains constant. In times of economic crisis, people turn to buying and selling goods at consignment stores, hoping to find bargains on clothing and household items. When most people think of thrift, they don't think of those luxury stores that specialize only in high-end products. In fact, some of these thrift stores won't take the clothes you're trying to sell them if they're not from a recognizable brand. If you're looking for luxury, avoid your local goodwill or the Salvation Army, check out these thrift stores instead. Buffalo Exchange From humble beginnings in Tucson, Arizona in the 1970s, Buffalo Exchange has expanded across the country. Now with over 40 locations, Buffalo Exchange is a top choice for many savings enthusiasts. The store specializes in men's and women's clothing. It offers 25% cash back or 50% store credit if you want to bring back old clothes. Carrefour Trade Crossroads has more locations on the West Coast, but this thrift store can also be found in major cities across the United States. Crossroads promotes affordability of luxury apparel and durability of apparel. Soft worn designer apparel is Crossroads' specialty. Check Out: 5 electronics that are a waste of money Downtown Cheapskate In 2009, Uptown Cheapskate opened its first store in Salt Lake City, Utah and has since spread across the country. Uptown Cheapskate aims to bring fashionable designer clothes to teens and young adults at low prices. For redemption, Uptown Cheapskate wants gently used clothing in great condition that has been freshly laundered and will provide instant cash back or 25% store credit. Plato closet Also for teenagers, Platos Closet is known for carrying fashionable accessories and clothes for young people. Like the other stores on this list, Platos Closet will only take clothes from particular brands, so if you're interested in a swap, do your research. Still Style Style Encore is the sister chain of Platos Closets. Similar to Platos Closet in its methodology, Style Encore focuses solely on buying and reselling branded women's clothing. They offer women's clothing at a 90% discount on retail prices. Clothing Mentor Clothes Mentor has more than 120 branches nationwide. Like Style Encore, Clothes Mentor specializes in luxury women's clothing. Clothes Mentor also has an online store. Clothes Mentor offers premium clothing and accessories up to 70% off retail prices.

