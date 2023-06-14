Men say they hate my shorts but I don’t care – it’s a red flag when they don’t like them, I dress for the feminine look





A FASHIONISTA clapped back at men who disapproved of her look. She said she didn’t care if men thought her style was ugly, because she dresses for women. 2 Charlotte Fiona is a digital content creator and fashion enthusiast who put her haters in their place Credit: TikTok/charlottefionaa Charlotte Fiona (@charlottefionaa) dressed for a video posted on TikTok. She wore a black tube top with low rise denim shorts. “When men say they hate my shorts and they’re not flattering,” she said. “But I don’t care because I dress for the female gaze,” Charlotte added a throwback in the video’s caption, criticizing menswear. “Like tight, skinny jeans,” she said, adding that it’s a “red flag” if guys don’t like the look in the comments section. The video attracted many viewers who shared their thoughts on the style. “Every time I do anything it catches the female eye,” one wrote. “My ex wanted me to wear this, I feel like it’s a green flag from him,” another added. “Love it,” commented a third. “I want them,” yet another wrote. “They look so good,” said another. The video came as part of a trend about the male gaze versus the female gaze. The idea is to highlight what men and women tend to find visually appealing, respectively. 2 She showed off her look in low rise denim shorts with a looser fit, saying she dresses for the feminine look Credit: TikTok/charlottefionaa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/fabulous/10817647/men-hate-shorts-red-flag-dress-female-gaze/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos