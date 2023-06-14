Ivanka Trump channels Princess Kate at party ahead of dad’s second impeachment

Ivanka Trump, it has been reported, wanted her ‘princess’ moment at her father’s inauguration in 2017, with the idea that she and the rest of the Trump family could serve as America’s version of royalty British.

More than six years later, with Donald Trump walked out of the White House and arraigned on federal criminal charges in Miami on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump has found other ways to live up to the royal vision and dress like a princess – while keeping her father out of favor. at a good distance.

To throw a big, splashy party to celebrate her 11-year-old daughter Arabella’s bat mitzvah, Ivanka Trump wore a version of the sparkling $5,000 designer dress that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, donned during the one of his most spectacular evenings. -fashion moments, page 6 And the daily mail reported.

MAZALTOV | Donald Trump’s granddaughter Arabella Rose Kushner celebrates her bat mitzvah. READhttps://t.co/tF8YHiKY5h (Image | Ivanka Trump/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UP8bN5HHQb — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) June 13, 2023

It’s unclear where the bat mitzvah party was held, but photos shared by the former senior White House adviser showed other Trump family members in attendance – Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric and Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump and her new husband, Michael Boulos.

Two prominent relatives were notably absent, at least in Ivanka’s photos: her father and stepmother, Donald and Melania Trump. A few days earlier, Trump had been indicted for the second time, this time by the US Department of Justice, accused of hoarding classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ivanka Trump’s party photos showed everyone sticking to an afternoon, garden party dress code – knee-length dresses, suits but generally no ties. Instead, she opted for the all-out, red carpet, presidential inauguration party look, and appears to have taken inspiration from Prince William’s wife, whom she met earlier this month at the wedding royal in Jordan.

For her daughter’s birthday, Ivanka Trump donned a maxi dress that was a pale blue version of the dazzling gold Jenny Peckham gown Kate wore to chat with Daniel Craig at the 2021 London premiere of the James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

Kate’s appearance in this stunning cape dress was considered a moment “wow” In the history of royal fashion. Maybe Ivanka Trump wanted to channel some of that royal glamour. Or maybe she just wanted an exaggerated way to show that she’s a proud mother whose daughter has come of age in Jewish tradition. She also shared a photo of herself laughing with delight as she was lifted into a chair on the dance floor by a group of men, including her brother Don Jr.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, celebrated her bat mitzvah this weekend. Her mother Ivanka Trump posted many photos to say mazal tov to her daughter, pic.twitter.com/sSr877v4kH —Radio Shalom (@radioshalom94_8) June 13, 2023

Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, also wore a long dress, but only for part of the celebration. The girl’s tiered party dress appeared to have a removable lower skirt that allowed her to go with a shorter hemline for part of the party, Page Six reported.

Arabella’s bat mitzvah came days after Donald Trump became the first current or former president to face federal criminal charges. Ivanka Trump made a point of letting people know that her father and stepmother had hosted a separate birthday party for Arabella weeks earlier at her Mar-a-Lago estate.

From @IvankaTrumps Instagram Page: Thanks Dad and Melania for throwing Arabella the sweetest birthday dinner at Mar-a-lago a few weeks ago ahead of her Bat Mitzvah! pic.twitter.com/RbyIpJkIZ6 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) June 13, 2023

Ivanka Trump also shared photos of Arabella with her other disgraced grandparent, Jared’s father Charles Kushner. who served more than a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.

It has been reported that Donald and Melania Trump left Mar-a-Lago and decamped to Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, as is their custom during the summer. Last Thursday, Melania Trump was seen entering Trump Tower in Manhattan, hours before Trump was announced to be indicted on 37 counts, New York magazine reported. He is accused of showing classified information to visitors to Mar-a-Lago, randomly storing boxes of secret papers around his estate, and lying to and obstructing federal investigators.

Trump returned to Florida on Monday evening to be arraigned at the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty. He stayed Monday night at his Doral resort in Miami — not Mar-a-Lago. Melania Trump did not accompany him to his arraignment and reportedly stayed in New York for reasons that are unclear, reported the New York Times.

The former first lady also did not accompany Trump to Manhattan in April, when he was arraigned on New York State charges related to his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and the money paid in 2016 for buy the silence of pornstars.

Anonymous ‘insiders’ have insisted to various publications that Melania’s failure to appear alongside her husband during his arraignment should not be seen as a snub, New York magazine reported. page 6 said that Melania is always by her husband’s side.

“She’s used to it,” an insider told the New York Post. Another insider told Page Six, “Melania stands by her husband, but quietly and privately. … They both knew it and more were coming.

As for Ivanka Trump, she may have been happy to quietly announce that her dad threw a special birthday party for his daughter via a soon-to-be-deleted Instagram Story post. But if not, she will keep her public association with him to a minimum, according to reports. A source told Page Six that she will “stay away from dad.” Another insider also said: “Ivanka is missing.

When Trump was indicted on charges related to the Stormy Daniels, Ivanka made a brief statement saying: I love my dad and I love my country. Today I hurt for both. I appreciate the voices from all political walks of life expressing their support and concern.