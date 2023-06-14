Stony Point Fashion Park asks for a permit to allow customers to drink while shopping





Stony Point Fashion Park envisions alcohol as a way to bring more energy to the mall. The South Richmond shopping center filed an application last week for one of ABC’s commercial lifestyle center licenses, which would allow Stony Points restaurants to serve take-out alcoholic beverages that customers could take home with them. them and consume while walking. The move to Stony Point is the latest effort by Second Horizon Capital, the mall’s relatively new owner, to turn things around after the center has struggled to retain tenants in recent years. Second Horizon co-founder Howard Levine said the company is happy with how things are going at Stony Point so far and the open container permit will build on efforts to attract new tenants in the shopping center and offer a program of events. Were excited about how things are progressing on the site and it’s a natural next step, Levine said. Stony Point seeks to join what Levine called a growing trend among malls and malls to introduce open container policies to attract visitors. It happens in centers like this across the country,” he said. Locally, the Short Pump Mall is also seeking an open container permit. The Henrico shopping center had planned to roll out its program this spring; however, a spokeswoman on Monday did not provide an updated timeline on when it would be introduced. If Stony Point’s permit is approved, people will be able to drink alcohol in the mall’s public areas, but not in the parking lots. Shoppers could only drink beverages purchased from mall tenants with an ABC license. The mall itself would not sell alcoholic beverages. Mall tenants would not be required to participate in the program. Tenants of participating restaurants should sell beverages in take-out cups bearing the names or logos of the establishments. Stony Point restaurants that sell alcohol include PF Changs, Latitude Seafood Co., and Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Winebar. Levine said they hope to hear if ABC’s application is approved later this summer, and the open container program will roll out at some point after that. In recent months, tenants such as Aquarius Bistro and women’s fashion store Travian Vann have opened at the center. Vineyard Vines closed its Stony Point outpost and moved to Short Pump in early June. The pending open container program comes as Second Horizon emphasizes events at Stony Point, with recent programming such as an ongoing Art on Wheels exhibit, a pet adoption event the Richmond Animal League in May and blood drives organized by the American Red Cross. Since our acquisition, we have been active in finding events and activities compatible with the needs and desires of our customers, tenants and the community, and we look forward to developing these offerings, said Levine. The mall’s major tenants are Dillards and Saks Fifth Avenue. Florida-based real estate investment firm Second Horizon bought Stony Point for $14.6 million in April 2022.

