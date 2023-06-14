The Best Midi Dresses to Wear With Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

The mania of the South! While we love a long dress, most of them call for higher heels or wedges, especially if you’re on the petite side. That’s part of why we love midi dresses so much. You still get a fair amount of extra length, but they’re short enough that you can totally wear flats!

These midi dresses will pair perfectly with flats, helping you stay cute, comfy and on-trend this summer. Shop our top 17 picks below!

Everyday Midi Dresses

1. Our absolute favorite:ThisAmazon Essentials Twill Dress is definitely cute. The high ruffled hem is everything, and the viscose fabric will help keep you cool!

2. We also like:Perfectly wide, thisMilumia drawstring dress will make dressing up easier than you ever thought possible!

3. We cannot forget:A backless sweater dress? We can’t get enough of this uniqueA New Day midi dress of the target!

4. Bonuses:Simplicity at its best! ThisThe Drop dress takes your typical T-shirt dress and gives it a midi length and cropped side slit for enhanced effect!

Fancy Midi Dresses

5. Our absolute favorite:Going out for a nice dinner or maybe a wedding in the garden? You will want to order this floral Tsher satin dress AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!

6. We also like:The perfect cutouts combine with one of the most beautiful prints ever made on thisASTR The Label Dress of Revolution!

7. We cannot forget:If you really love shine, this silky satinPretty garden dress will instantly capture your heart!

8. Bonuses: How amusing this celestial Betsey Johnson Evening Dress? Metallic mesh and rainbow stars are sure to earn you so many compliments. On sale at Zappos!

Midi lounge dresses

9. Our absolute favorite:Keep it cozy! ThisThe Drop hooded dress is exactly the type of piece we want to wear on early summer mornings or chilly nights!

10. We also like:So cozy, this 100% cottonBrixton Sweater Dress from Nordstrom is just roomy enough, offering a nice close fit!

11. We cannot forget: ThisYozly house dress works perfectly as a soft and stretchy nightgown, but a pair of ballet flats could turn it into a comfy-chic dress too!

12. Bonuses:We couldn’t leave thisAmazon Essentials Jersey Dress off the list. Available in seven colors!

Beach Midi Dresses

13. Our absolute favorite:Feel the cooling breeze through the perfectly placed perforations on thisZesica dress!

14. We also like:So fluid and adorable, this shoulder tielong beach dress from Nordstrom is made with an airy cotton gauze and has a great tropical print!

15. We cannot forget: Do you hate tan lines on your shoulders? Check out this bustierA New Day tube dress of the target. We love the scribble print colourway!

16. Bonuses:Tie-dye is always A+ for summer beach vibes! Be sure to explore all the fun varieties of thisNaggoo Dress!

17. Last but not least:We know everyone needs more beach dresses right now, so we had to add an extra one. There was no forgetting La Blanca wrap dress!

