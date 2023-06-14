London Fashion Week enters a transformation phase with an format

A quick look at the schedule for the latest London Fashion Week would leave a lot of questions. The June 2023 male edition was very limited compared to previous seasons, but came in a format that still felt more hybrid than ever. Over the weekend, June 9-12, London hosted a series of physical shows, digital presentations and a selection of talks and panels, despite only six designers attending.

While the city’s large-scale fashion weeks are usually scheduled in February and September, the four-day event now acts more as an experiment for the future, combining technology and culture while continuing to support British names. emerging. It comes as the British Fashion Council (BFC) repositions itself towards local talent in a bid to amplify the UK’s own industry, a move which was outlined last week ahead of the event in a letter to members of the CFB of President David Pemsel.

In the letter, Pemsel, who was appointed last October, said he wanted to help UK-based brands navigate the difficult environment they currently face, much of which has been caused by the Brexit regulations, the consequences of the pandemic and other socio-economic factors. . His main points of interest centered on business and cultural innovation, changing the narrative of fashion in the UK and fueling responsible growth through accessible opportunities for next-generation talent.

Pemsels’ focus on supporting new designers was already visible in the June edition with the inclusion of three universities, including the University of Westminster, Ravensbourne University London and the University of East London. , each performing their own graduation shows. Alongside this were two educational panels, one centered on the future of menswear, the other on The Asian Man, dubbed An Exploration in the Forgotten Style Tribe.

Qasimi SS24 at London Fashion Week in June 2023. Image: BFC

Qasimi SS24 at London Fashion Week. Image: BFC

Asexual fashion prevails

As for the roster of creators, the reduced schedule was deliberately dedicated to smaller brands and a larger audience, with less exclusive in-person events available in an effort to further democratize the platform. In line with its latest rebranding in 2020, the showcase continued a gender-neutral approach to menswear, with selected entrants opting for unisex and androgynous styles.

The first to take part in the event was Hoor Al Qasimi, creative director of Qasimi, whose collection for men and women was inspired by the Sudanese artist Kamala Ibrahim Ishaq, as evidenced by the use of earth tones, traditional silk printing and intricate craftsmanship. Qasimi also took the opportunity to showcase the work of two designers from his fashion incubator Qasimi Rising, Omer Asim and Salim Azzam.

On the same day, Los Angeles-based menswear brand Justin Cassin returned to the program after previously showcasing their AW23 collection in London. For AW24, however, the designer opted for an evening show at Sohos The Vinyl Factory, where he once again showcased his own take on British tailoring through structured silhouettes and techniques.

Unlike Cassin’s clean cut line, Sagaboi brought an ironic alternative to genderless fashion. Blending Trinidadian heritage and streetwear, the label, founded by Geoff Cooper, was inspired by its connection to the boy saga, a Caribbean subculture that formed in the 1930s in rebellion against overtly masculine ideals. T-shirts printed with phrases, such as Lawd ave Mercy, were paired with retro-inspired trousers, while other references to fashion eras of the past were seen in coordinating suits and knits in the hook.

Sagaboi SS24 at London Fashion Week. Image: BFC

Rounding out the designer lineup was International Woolmark Award winner and NewGen recipient Saul Nash, who hit the beach for his SS24 line. The Intersection collection saw the designer pay homage to his parents’ heritage, combining Guyanese, English and Mauritian roots to form a relaxed selection of looks. Swimsuits were paired with matching knits and contrasting form-fitting tops with embroidered sailor jackets, all in bold contrasting hues.

Look forward

With this short edition completed, the BFC now looks to the coming seasons with the new strategy in mind. While large-scale womenswear editions will likely remain an integral part of the organization’s operations and therefore remain largely unchanged, CEO Caroline Rush told WWD in an interview ahead of the June edition that the board was considering significant changes to its menswear calendar in light of the changing needs of designers.

Rush called last weekend’s fashion week a period of transition, noting that the next one would be very different. She added that such changes could see the introduction of a new platform designed around the incorporation of menswear companies that typically deviate from the fashion show setup, such as the designers of Savile. Row, many of whom tend to favor events like Pitti Uomo over LFW. Although not yet confirmed, the measures could be drastic enough that the January edition of LFW, initially focused on menswear, may never return.

Such efforts to strengthen the industry were again endorsed by Pemsel in his letter, where he said: We have unwavering faith in the UK fashion industry, its creative heart and London as the fashion capital of the world. fashion. Our professions are innovative, challenging and provocative and our ambitions are too big to be constrained by the small BFC team. As an industry, we have shown our strength as a community throughout the pandemic and we have harnessed that strength within the community to collectively do what we all can to help maintain and strengthen our preeminent position. as creators, innovators and industry pioneers.

Saul Nash SS24 at London Fashion Week in June 2023. Image: Launchmetrics Spotlight