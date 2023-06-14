Greenwashing Allegations – Fashionable or Fashion Faux Pas? | Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP





Consumers seem to want to buy products made from sustainable materials or produced sustainably. At least the companies seem to think that’s what consumers want, as they continue to claim how environmentally friendly and sustainable their products and manufacturing processes are. Claims and statements by companies about their degree of greenness, sustainability and environmental friendliness, however, are considered “greenwashing” – statements that are vague, overly general or subject to misinterpretation. The Federal Trade Commission is in the process of reviewing its green guides for environmental marketing claims, given that its last update was released in 2012 and could definitely use a refresh. Meanwhile, some companies have been the subject of litigation over environmental claims that are arguably too broad. Two recent lawsuits against companies in the fashion industry are instructive. Retailer H&M was the subject of a proposed class action in 2022 claiming that H&M’s ‘Conscious Choice’ collection was misrepresented as sustainable or eco-friendly, when the products were made from unsustainable and environmentally harmful materials. Lizama, et al., v H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP, no. 4:22-cv-01170 (ED Mo. 2022). A Missouri District Court judge recently dismissed Lizama’s lawsuit. The Court pointed to statements that H&M made not manufacture — in particular, even though Lizama argued that H&M’s clothes were falsely labeled as “eco-friendly,” the court noted that H&M never actually used that phrase. Rather than making such general “green” claims, the Court explained that H&M’s advertising was much more specific, including specific claims like “more sustainable materials.” The court concluded that “no reasonable consumer would understand [H&M’s] representations to mean that the Conscious clothing line is inherently “sustainable” or that H&M’s clothing is “environmentally friendly” when none of these representations have ever been made. The H&M case appears to provide a lesson that careful marketing and legal consultation before making advertising claims can avoid liability in the future. That lesson will be tested again, however, in another Eastern District of Missouri case just filed last month, in May 2023 against Nike. Ellis vs. Nike USA, Inc. and Nike Retail Services, Inc., No. 4:23-cv-000632 (ED Mo. 2023) In that case, the plaintiff brought a class action lawsuit alleging that Nike is “falsely and deceptively marketing” more than 2,000 products from its sustainability collection because “only 239 products are actually made with recycled materials.” It is also alleged that some Nike products are made primarily with virgin synthetic materials, including plastic-based materials, which, even if recycled, are not biodegradable. Finally, Ellis argues that any the use of recycled plastic in clothing is inherently unsustainable as there are other more sustainable things that could have been made with this recycled plastic. The complaint has just been filed and Nike has not yet responded. As usual, the allegations are just that – mere allegations, and we can’t get anything concrete out of mere allegations. However, while similar cases alleging greenwashing have been dismissed at the pleading stage, it is not clear that dismissal is a trend at this time. We’ll be watching to see if Ellis follows the trend of Lisama v. H&Mor if Nike’s sustainability claims turn out to be a fashion faux pas.

