Woman says man took photo of her dress while shopping at Walmart in West Houston





A trip to Walmart will be hard for a woman to forget after she says a man took an inappropriate photo of her while shopping. She doesn’t want to be identified, but she wanted to share her story to make sure other people don’t become victims. While at a Walmart in Kirkwood, west Houston, the woman said a suspicious man posing as a shopper caught her off guard. I didn’t know he was following me, the woman said. She says the man made a bold move near the cleaning supplies aisle. I felt the phone rub against my leg, saw the camera and heard the click of a photo being taken, she said. The man had somehow managed to take a picture of her dress. When it happened, I immediately said, Hey! That’s when he dropped the item he had in his hand and began to take off toward the front of the store, she said. The woman says she immediately informed store management and urged them to check the cameras. She says the offender was caught on surveillance video driving away and employees were able to get a clear image of the suspects’ car and license plate in the parking lot. When confronted with KPRC 2 about the situation, Walmart issued the following statement: We want everyone to have a safe and pleasant shopping experience in our store. We are aware of the allegation and will work with law enforcement throughout their investigation. The woman filed a police report and said she hoped the attacker would be arrested. How many women, how many children have been in the store that he did this to, and he got away with it? You feel violated, she says. Now she warns everyone to stay alert, so they don’t become a victim. I just want to let everyone in the Houston community know that they absolutely need to be on their toes and be alert,” she said. The probability of him doing this to others is 100% yes, because he was very fluid, very comfortable doing it. He had no shame, added the woman.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston – All Rights Reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2023/06/14/he-had-no-shame-woman-says-man-took-picture-up-her-dress-while-she-was-shopping-at-walmart-in-west-houston/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos