Fashion brands are evolving their NFC tag strategies to deliver more value and exclusivity





NFC tag technology for fashion has come a long way since it was first implemented by Adidas in its sneakers in 2014. In 2023, brands are challenged to build the digital experience around the integration of NFC tags to make it attractive, or they face a sunk cost. .

Representing near-field communication, NFC tags have become ubiquitous in luxury and web3 environments as fashion brands focus on ongoing engagement with their customers after purchase. NFC tags exchange data with a data reader, such as an iPhone, over radio waves when scanned. First created in 2006, they have become prolific in the industry, but not always something that brands have managed to integrate into their digital experience once digitized.

“For most brands, connected products are something they’ve never had before,” said Mikhail Damiani, co-founder of connected products company Blue Bite, who has worked with fashion brands like Adidas and Bulgari on their NFC products. “Once a product is purchased and someone walks out of the store, the brand doesn’t know what interaction is taking place with that physical product.” Due to the inexperience of the brands that first tested the technology, early NFC integrations proved clunky. Some retailers and brands have opted to link beacons to their e-commerce sites instead of creating a personalized experience with additional brand and customer benefits. With costs for NFC tags averaging between 10 and 40 cents each, depending on their scale, type and manufacturer, integration costs can pile up if not executed correctly on the digital experience side. . Bulgari’s implementation of NFC tags can be seen as an interesting use case for the technology. The brand integrated NFC into all of its leather goods in 2021. Bulgari’s leather goods are a high-value product, and NFC tags allow the brand to avoid the problem of counterfeiting, which has become an authentication. headache for luxury gamers. In the store’s pre-purchase environment, NFC tags on in-store Bulgari products can be scanned, giving the customer information about how and where the product is made. There is also a secondary use case for people who work in the store. When scanning the same NFC tag, sellers receive unique information that customers cannot access, such as supply chain details and quantities in stock. “Bulgari has done a great job teasing all the benefits of NFC [offer after] a customer buys the product,” Damiani said. “Other brands may consider these future use cases as well. Does the client have access to exclusive events? Do they have access to new releases, new product collections or content that the brand creates and sends to its most loyal fans? » Web3 brands have made the NFC connected experience part of their appeal to customers who value an ongoing relationship with a brand. In its latest launch, 9dcc, a web3 fashion brand, collaborated on an NFC-connected baseball cap with streetwear designer Jeff Staple that will be showcased at Paris Men’s Fashion Week this month. The baseball cap uses an embedded NFC chip to deliver interactive experiences within the 9dcc ecosystem. When scanning the NFC tag, shoppers can engage in digital experience gamification and access personalized POAPs, or proof-of-presence badges that deliver rewards for engaging in experiences. 9dcc’s digital experiences are tailor-made for each product release, with different sections outlining benefits and ways to engage with the brand. All 9dcc products incorporate NFC technology. The gmoney founder said a better digital experience also means better data for the brand. “From a brand perspective, our products cultivate real-time data,” gmoney said. “You can look and say, ‘This New York incumbent’s interaction with the brand is out of this world. While TikTok and Instagram metrics can be farmed or bought, someone providing IRL engagement that’s incredibly hard to forge is a very valuable data set. Brands are learning to take personalized and innovative approaches to creating digital environments for NFC tags and the utility they can offer their customers. Meanwhile, web3 beauty platform Kiki uses NFC tags to collect data and reward customers each time a beauty product is opened. “Unlike brands that only reward purchase, we reward usage, which is a normal process online when users click through to a page to collect points,” said Jana Bobosikova, Founder of Kiki World. “Each time you open the NFC-enabled Pretty Nail graffiti pen, your phone can silently collect the points for you by using it up to once a day.” The points are then visible in the digital experience, where users can receive free items, vote on product colors and get brand updates through NFC integration. “QR codes came out ten years ago and were everywhere,” Damiani said. “Then pretty quickly people stopped scanning them because the experience wasn’t great. If you don’t have the right experience, people will eventually ignore the tag. The experience should evolve with this journey and change over time. It can’t be the same for two years or even two months.

