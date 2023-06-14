Filipino designer Ezra Santos creates Sheikha Mahra’s wedding dress in seven days





Since moving to Dubai and founding his eponymous label in 2004, wedding dresses have been Ezra Santos’ specialty. But even he will admit that crafting a dream dress for Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in just seven days was a challenge. Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum, the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, last month. A reception was held at the Zabeel Hall of the Dubai World Trade Center attended by dignitaries from across the UAE. Santos, who has also dressed Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Nicole Scherzinger and Priyanka Chopra, said Sheikha Mahra and her team approached him just days before the wedding with the briefs. She wanted a Greek-themed dress, something very simple but regal, but also something that was a nod to her culture, Santos says. The National. Thing is, she wanted him in nine days. But Sheikha Mahra was so humble and so down to earth and accommodating that she made the whole process easy. Behind the scenes, Santos says it was a situation where everyone was on board. We had to stop everything and focus on this dress, he says. We had nine days, but we spent two days designing the dress and for the initial fitting, and actually only had seven days to create the dress. Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum on their wedding day in Dubai. Photo: @hhshmahra/Instagram Santos says he and his team of more than 50 people, including embroiderers, tailors and beaders, worked overtime to turn Sheikha’s vision into reality. Sheikha Mahra recently shared photos from her stunning wedding ceremony on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse of the dress designed by Santos. The stunning white dress adorned with geometric embroidery embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals was complemented by a three-meter-long cape, topped with a flowing veil. Sheikha Mahra can be seen wearing her hair loose, complementing her dress with diamond jewelry and a diamond watch by Chopard. She wanted a simple veil and she didn’t want to wear a head covering, explains Santos. Although he refers to wedding dresses as his bread and butter, Santos says he’s always moved to see his designs on happy brides. For me, the real joy is seeing the bride happy with what we have created for her, he says. Sheikha Mahra was so pleased with her wedding dress, and to me, it’s worth it. Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:26 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/06/13/filipino-designer-ezra-santos-creates-sheikha-mahras-wedding-dress-in-seven-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos