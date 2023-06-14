Nitrogen application 4Rs drive side-dress – RealAgriculture





It’s been dry and cool in Ontario for most of this spring and these growing conditions are impacting everything from planting to weed control and even nitrogen application. In this episode of RealAgriculture Corn School, Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Soil Fertility Specialist Colin Elgie shares nitrogen strategy tips for growers as the crop progresses through the side application period. For Elgie, nitrogen application is guided by the 4Rs: the right source, the right time, the right place and the right rate. As for the source, most growers use UAN, either 28% or 32%, or top dressing with urea. When choosing the source, it really comes down to identifying what works best with the operation, he says. This choice will also impact the potential for nitrogen loss, and growers really need to understand the source they are applying, Elgie adds. “Urea in particular is very prone to loss due to volatilization and if you have urea on the surface you can lose a lot of it to the atmosphere quite quickly.” UAN, however, contains less than half the urea, so when on the surface the potential for volatilization is much less. (The story continues after the video.) Effective timing of application is critical because nitrogen use efficiency can be optimized when growers match availability with the uptake curve of the corn crop. “We know that later in the season this crop can pull a lot more nitrogen out of the soil than it can earlier,” Elgie says. Growers who apply later, closer to the 8-leaf stage, generally apply more nitrogen when the crop is able to take up the nutrient more quickly. When it comes to placing nitrogen in the soil, Elgie says soil type is a huge consideration. “In real sandy soil, you have a lot more chance of loss due to volatilization as well as leaching.” Heavy clay soils, on the other hand, are much more prone to denitrification because these soils, when wet, tend to sit for long periods of time without draining. Elgie says it’s also important for growers to pay attention to soil pH when planning nitrogen applications. “In high pH, ​​seven and high eight soils, you can really experience rapid losses just from the conversion and availability of that nitrogen to turn into ammonia.” In the video, Elgie discusses various application methods, from stabbing in UAN to using Y-drop style applicators to dribble nutrients down the row. He discussed depth of placement and the benefits of placing nitrogen along the row versus the middle of the row, and also delved into the value of using nitrogen stabilizers during a dry year. How do growers choose the right nitrogen rate? Elgie says source, timing and placement all play a role in choosing the best rate. Profitability is also a key element. “The rate you’re trying to pick is the most cost effective and can change from year to year depending on the economy,” he says, stressing the importance of considering both the price of nitrogen and return potential in the rate decision. Click here for more corn school videos.

