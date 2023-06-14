Fashion
7 different types of men’s shirts that should be in your wardrobe
In the timeless pursuit of style, menswear continues to evolve, weaving together tradition and contemporary trends into a seamless tapestry of expression. In 2023, men’s shirts are no longer the clichéd, safe choice of clothing they once were. In fact, the right shirt can now enhance one’s appearance with minimal effort. From the bold and vibrant look of Hawaiian shirts to the refined elegance of formal wear, the market is flooded with different types of men’s shirts from old and new brands.
Given the plethora of options available, understanding which shirt will be appropriate for different occasions is as essential as owning them. For example, a Hawaiian shirt is more suitable for leisure than for an office presentation.
So, given the wide variety of shirts available, and considering that a handy style guide can never go out of fashion (no pun intended!), we decided to put together a list covering the best types of men’s shirts to wear. 2023. Whether you’re looking to make a sartorial statement or seamlessly combine casual comfort and sophistication, join us as we navigate the captivating landscapes of menswear with Hawaiian shirts, formal shirts, denim shirts and even Cuban collar shirts.
7 types of shirts men should add to their wardrobe in 2023
dress shirt
A dress shirt is a formal garment with a collar, a button placket on the front and long sleeves. It is usually worn with suits or evening wear for professional or special occasions.
Before styling a dress shirt, make sure you choose one that fits you well, i.e. it should not be too tight or too loose. Once you have a dress shirt that offers the perfect fit, you can pair it with tailored pants for a classic formal look. Alternatively, you can experiment with different colors and patterns, although it is advisable not to go overboard in order to be appropriate for the occasion. Tuck the shirt in for formal occasions and leave it loose for casual gatherings. To elevate your look, you can always accessorize with a trendy belt, tie or chains to add an extra touch.
Cuban collar shirt
A Cuban collar shirt, also known as a camp collar shirt or lapel collar, is a casual shirt with an open, wide collar that lies flat. It is usually made from a lightweight fabric and is famous for its relaxed, retro-inspired style.
To style a Cuban collar shirt, embrace its laid-back, vacation-inspired aesthetic by pairing it with tailored shorts or lightweight pants for a laid-back yet put-together look. When choosing a Cuban collar shirt, opt for bold tropical prints and patterns to enhance the character of the shirt. You can wear it unbuttoned over a plain t-shirt or layer it under a light jacket for a stylish layered effect. For an effortlessly casual look, roll up the sleeves and team it with loafers, boat shoes or canvas sneakers. Consider adding accessories like a straw hat, sunglasses or a beaded bracelet to enhance the tropical vibe.
Denim shirt
Who doesn’t love a denim shirt? After all, it’s a versatile casual wardrobe staple that’s usually made from denim and features a full button placket, spread collar and long sleeves.
Multifunctional piece, it can be styled in different ways. For example, you can wear it with jeans or chinos for an effortlessly cool look. For a classic look, you can pair it with dark jeans and sneakers while for a contrasting style, you can wear it with colored or leather pants. Another way to wear a denim shirt is to layer it up and wear it unbuttoned over a graphic tee or lightweight sweater. Finally, for a dressier ensemble, pair it with fitted pants and dress shoes.
Pro tip: Don’t forget to experiment with different accessories like a leather belt, watch or sunglasses.
polo shirt
Who knew that adding a simple necklace could have a significant impact on your overall look?
Colorful polo shirts are an essential addition to any fashion-forward man’s wardrobe, offering a higher level of style than regular shirts and t-shirts. One of the most popular types of shirts for men, they can also effortlessly bridge the gap between casual and formal attire.
When wearing a polo shirt, aim for a smart casual look. Opt for a well-fitting polo shirt in a solid color and pair it with tailored chinos or shorts for a polished look. To add a touch of sophistication, layer it over a lightweight blazer (in winter, of course). For a more casual look, wear it with jeans or joggers. Complete the look with loafers, boat shoes or chunky sneakers.
flannel shirt
Every man should own a few flannel shirts, preferably with a plaid or plaid pattern. Typically worn on its own or layered over a t-shirt, a flannel shirt is a casual and comfortable choice of attire.
While styling a flannel shirt, embrace its laid-back aesthetic by pairing it with jeans or chinos for a classic look. For a more rugged look, you can wear it with work boots or leather sneakers. You can also leave it unbuttoned with a graphic tee underneath for an effortlessly cool ensemble (don’t forget to roll up the sleeves).
Pro tip: Experiment with different colors and patterns to suit your personal style.
linen shirt
Of all the different types of men’s shirts, a linen shirt is often said to be the most breathable garment to own during the summer. So, embrace the summer heat with a lightweight linen shirt that makes for a relaxed, casual outfit.
When wearing a linen shirt, pair it with tailored chinos and loafers. You can either leave the shirt untucked for a casual look, or tuck it in for a more polished appearance. You can also consider rolling up the sleeves to enhance the laid-back aesthetic. Accessories such as sunglasses or a woven belt can complete the summer spirit of the linen shirt. You can also take it a step further by experimenting with different pastels or neutral colors to create a cool and airy ensemble that’s perfect for warm weather.
Overshirt
An overshirt combines the elements of a shirt and a jacket and is usually made from a heavier fabric. Suitable for layering, it can be worn over a t-shirt or as a standalone shirt.
When styling an overshirt, you can achieve an on-trend look by layering it over a plain contrast t-shirt or lightweight sweater for a fashionable casual outfit. You can also opt for a slightly oversized fit for a relaxed and modern ensemble. Men should try different fabrics like denim or corduroy for more texture and accessorize with a fashionable belt to enhance the overall look.
(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy of Instagram/Suga, Dior and Versace)
