Mens Fashion Week 2023: From Feng Chen Wang to Pharrell at Louis Vuitton, here’s what to watch
From London to Paris, this month, dozens of menswear shows will parade across Europe’s fashion capitals for the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear season. But there’s already a name almost everyone will be looking for: Pharrell Williams , which will make its Louis Vuitton debut at Paris Fashion Week after being announced as the successor to the late Virgil Abloh earlier this year.
Aside from Pharrell giving his take on Louis Vuitton on June 20, there are plenty of other names to watch. Pierpaolo Piccioli fans will rejoice at the designer’s return to menswear with a Valentino presentation. And after come out suddenly From their roles as creative directors at Bally and Ann Demeulemeester, respectively, Rhuigi Villaseor and Ludovic de Saint Sernin will surely have a few extra eyes on them when they present their own labels in Paris later this month.
From music superstars to California trending, here’s what to look out for at the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear runways.
The gender gap returns
After three years of mixed presentations, Valentino returns to the menswear calendar this season with an exhibition dedicated to men. Rather than showing in Paris, however, where the Italian brand showcases its womenswear and couture, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will launch the Milan men’s calendar, which runs from June 16-19.
Valentino isn’t the only one returning to traditional men’s and women’s shows on mixed catwalks. Gucci also returned to the menswear calendar last season, five years after the brand switched to mixed presentations. Versace dabbled in mixed shows in 2020 but again offered menswear a dedicated show in 2022. Both will follow Valentino to Milan this season.
Mixed fashion shows have given brands an opportunity to shore up an overcrowded fashion calendar that, for some brands, includes everything from ready-to-wear to couture. And amid concerns about travel during the Covid-19 pandemic and the carbon footprint of elaborate fashion shows held twice a year, combined presentations allow brands to reduce their impact while maintaining a week-long presence. the fashion.
But the wind has returned to tradition. Although fluid brands like Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Tanner Fletcher have gained momentum in recent years, for brands with separate offers for men and women, mixed fashion shows can ultimately mean a loss of engagement. valuable for menswear in favor of more showy womenswear. And if the recent roundup of destination parades There’s something to be said, when it comes to high-end fashion shows, more is more.
Florence celebrates creators from here and elsewhere
Sandwiched between London Mens Fashion Week and Milan, Pitti Uomo has regularly injected a dose of exciting street style and both emerging and established menswear brands in Florence. This edition of the bi-annual show will take place June 13-16, with Fendi and Eli Russell Linnetzs ERL headlining the festivities.
For Fendi, the Pitti presentation is an opportunity to show off the brand new Fendi Factory. Unveiled last fall just outside Florence, the Italian brand’s new leather goods factory has received a 50 million euro ($54 million) investment from LVMH and is home to an olive grove. The Piuarch-designed facility will be the site of the Fendis menswear show on June 15. The same evening, Californian designer Eli Russell Linnetz, who has collaborated with Dior and Salomon, will offer attendees a presentation centered around a Planet of the Apes– inspired by the Statue of Liberty.
Chinese designers in Paris to stay
China-born, London-based menswear designer Feng Chen Wang debuted at Paris Fashion Week a year ago. Her conceptual approach to menswear not only earned her an LVMH Prize nomination in 2016, but also put her at the forefront of rising Chinese designers enjoying global success.
And a few of these names will be featured at Paris Fashion Week. Based in Shanghai Ziggy Chen is also back with his deconstructed version of the suit after debuting in Paris in January this year. A few veterans are also on the calendar: Sean-Sue returned for a physical show in Paris in January after a years-long absence induced by Covid-19 and will also present this month. Shangguan Zhes Sankuanz The brand has been on the Parisian calendar since 2016, except for a few absences linked to Covid-19, and will be back this month with more sexist versions of men’s fashion.
Paris is not for everyone
However, not all brands are here to stay in Paris. One of the most notable absences from the Parisian calendar is Saint Laurent. Instead, creative director Anthony Vacarello will give a menswear presentation in Berlin on June 12 during the less busy menswear week in German capitals.
Also absent this month is New York label Bode. Emily Adams’ Bode Aujla menswear label, which has become a favorite of Harry Styles and Donald Glover, will skip this season despite appearing in Paris in January this year. Casablanca by Charaf Tajer, loved for its colorful sportswear and collaborations with New Balance, will also be absent from the June calendar. For lovers of their kitschy, retro versions of menswear, their absences are a notable loss, but surely we haven’t seen the last of them.
Pharrell launches the Louis Vuitton collection
No matter what clothes he sends down the runway, Pharrell Williams will be headlining one of the biggest shows to watch at menswear runways. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will open Paris Mens Fashion Week, which runs from June 20-25.
The music superstar is primarily tasked with bringing LV menswear into a new post-Virgil Abloh era and showing he has the design credentials for a heritage brand, having already released numerous collaborations with Adidas and ran streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club. But its success will have implications for much more than LVMH, it will also send a signal to other luxury giants: will a superstar creative director worth it? Or, are brands best served by hiring a proven designer?
Either way, the world will be watching. And no matter what Pharrell and LV show, there will be plenty of exciting fashion to follow. JW Andersons Loewe, Chitose Abes Sacai and former LV menswear director Kim Jones’ Dior are just a few of the shows to fill out the rest of the week.
