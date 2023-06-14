Fashion
SS24 Men’s Fashion Trends: A Buyer’s Guide
This month marks the start of the menswear shopping season for Spring/Summer 2024. Italy’s Pitti Immagine Uomo show will be held June 13-16, followed by Milan Men’s Fashion Week June 17-21 and Paris Men’s Fashion Week. , from June 20-25 which will include arguably the most anticipated show of the season, if not the year, when Pharrell Williams presents his first show for Louis Vuitton. From casual tailoring and preppy styling to double denim and solid outerwear choices, here are the top trends shoppers should look out for.
As you want
Men’s fashion has slowly shifted from the slim fit that Hedi Slimane advocated for so long to a looser silhouette. Suit jackets have become more relaxed and trousers have become looser. Here are four Spring 23 examples that will go forward.
Giorgio Armani SS23
Look 8: A casual gray/blue six-button DB suit with a shawl collar jacket and overly long pants over a geometric print shirt.
Rhude ss23 designer: Rhuigi Villaseor
Look 40: A cream suit with fine black pinstripes: a casual DB four-button jacket and straight trousers over a matching waistcoat.
Paul Smith SS23
Look 4: A brown plaid suit with an overlong jacket and pleated front shorts over a V-neck cardigan.
Versace ss23
Look 2: A burgundy, navy and white variegated striped suit with a wide shoulder blazer and relaxed trousers. Accessories included snakeskin boots and a golden key chain.
Preparatory School
It may be borrowed from the British, but there’s nothing more American than the preppy style. Once promoted by Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, modern designers around the world are embracing the look. Here are two examples from spring 23 and two from recent resort 24 collections.
Kenzo ss23 – Black designer
Look 22: a striped seersucker suit with a two-button blazer and Bermuda shorts in various colors including blue, yellow, green and red, accessorized with mismatched socks and white loafers.
Look 32: a scoop-neck sweater cardigan with a blue and green jacquard pattern and loose-fitting cream-coloured trousers. Accessories included a green baker’s cap, yellow scarf and red flip flops.
MGSM ss23 – designer Massimo Giorgetti
Look 12: A layered look featuring an oversized rugby shirt with a bold hot pink and black stripe over a blue striped shirt and shorts. Accessories included MGSM brand sneakers.
Dior Men resort 24 designer Kim Jones
Look 24: A lilac v-neck jumper with an argyle pattern featuring red, brown and burgundy diamonds over a striped shirt and shown with baggy pants. Accessories included a messenger bag and Dior logo sneakers.
DSquared2 resort 24 designers Dean and Dan Caten
Look 6: a cropped knit polo shirt with variegated pink, red and blue stripes and flared jeans with reconstructed star patches. Accessories included a brown belt with a gold buckle, a gold chain charm necklace, and tan boots.
Top coat
Spring/Summer season drops in store are from January to May, necessitating a range of styles in the outerwear category. This includes trench coats, technical raincoats and lightweight coats. The Spring 23 collections provided many examples that will continue into the Spring 24 season.
Bluemarble ss23 designer: Anthony Alvarez
Look 29: a long raincoat in light brown technical fabric with matching trousers; accessories included an animal print scarf and blue loafers.
Prada SS23 designers: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
Look 18: a three-button khaki raincoat over a pink and white gingham coat and leather pieces. Accessories included black leather ankle boots.
Martine Rose ss23
Look 1: A classic khaki DB trench coat with six-button belt, presented over double denim and accessorized with a dark denim baseball cap and white sneakers.
Designer Zegna SS23: Alessandro Sartori
Look 26: A yellow technical nylon raincoat was layered over a sheer version and a yellow herringbone stitch sweater was presented with straight white track pants and trainers.
good jeans
Skinny jeans are being relegated to the past in favor of styles ranging from straight to flared to baggy. Meanwhile, double denim continues to resonate as both a staple and a trending option.
DSquared2 resort 24 designers Dean and Dan Caten
Look 24: Heavily embellished and ripped blue cargo pocket jeans were paired with a classic jacket over a gray zip-up hoodie and a second denim jacket with crystal fringe. Accessories included Silver jewelry, baseball cap and logo sneakers.
JW Anderson ss23
Look 31: Anderson updated a pair of low rise jeans in classic blue denim by adding a crinkle effect finish, shown with a black and red asymmetric windbreaker and logo underwear (early 90s style) and accessorized with black, blue and white sneakers.
MSGM ss23 – designer Massimo Giorgetti
Look 5: A patch pocket shirt and baggy jeans were both rendered in light blue denim with a medium blue stencil print on another blue denim shirt
Prada SS23 designers: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
Look 31: For consumers looking for a slimmer denim silhouette, Prada offered an appealing alternative last spring, presenting classic jeans and a jacket in a soft faded blue.
In the pink
While Barbiecore’s hot pink is still in style, look for a dustier shade of pink. Once called millennial pink, it has reappeared for use in the casual market.
Mike Amiri ss23
Look 34: a textured cotton camp shirt over a satiny top and loose waffle-knit shorts. Accessories included a cream colored leather bucket hat, bag and sneakers.
Neil Barrett ss23
Look 16: A slim powder pink denim jacket and matching cargo pocket trousers in a fabric with a shiny surface, accessorized with white high-top sneakers.
Designer Y Project ss23: Glenn Martens
Look 26: An oversized dusty pink shirt with patch pockets over a matching tee and baggy pants with cargo pockets.
Designer Zegna SS23: Alessandro Sartori
Look 7: A collarless sweatshirt in a linen/paper blend paired with casual pants and accessorized with rimless sunglasses and gray sneakers.
