For Colombia’s dynamic swimwear industry, beauty and the environment go hand in hand





Colombia has been one of the most important players in the Latin American region for swimwear, as it is recognized worldwide for its commitment to excellent quality, attention to detail and trends. elegant. All over the world, Colombian swimwear brands have participated in major international fashion shows and trade shows. June 13e and 14e, four Colombian brands will be able to shine in Huntington Beach, California, during the Swim Collective Show. This event is a premier, invitation-only marketplace where retail buyers join the world in immersing themselves in swimming and active culture. Colombia is known for having one of the fastest growing swimwear industries in the world. The country sector offers unique designs at the forefront of global trends incorporating contemporary designs with artisan techniques and ethnic-inspired clothing. Colombian brands are also known for working with functional fabric characteristics such as high UV protection, breathability and quick drying. In addition, most companies want to have a positive impact on the planet by working with ECO fabrics, PET and zero waste by using leftovers to create accessories. ProColombia proudly celebrates and supports our swimwear fashion industry; designers, brands and products that feature environmentally friendly designs, helping to reduce footprint, pollution and maximize resources. Exclusive designs, innovative materials and bespoke production have made these garments unique pieces that stand out in international markets, said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the government agency responsible for promoting Colombian exports to the international, which is part of the Ministry of Commerce. , Industry and Tourism. In 2022, exports of Colombian swimwear to the United States reached more than 12 million dollars, 15% more than in 2021, and in this sense it is worth mentioning that the fashion industry is important for the economic development of our Colombian territories. Our brands pay tribute to the hundreds of women heads of households from all our regions who work in the sector, Caballero concluded. Let’s meet the participating brands! A stands out for having no excess inventory, almost 0% waste and no dead stock. The brand employs mothers and 50% of their bikinis are made from fabrics made from recycled raw materials. Booth #501. MALAY is also committed to adopting environmentally friendly practices; he recycles the fabrics left behind and reuses his plastic bag; 85% of their energy is provided by solar panels. Booth #500. PHAX comes to Swim Collective with more than 35 years of experience and is one of the main exporting companies. Wrap and Smeta certified. They offer a diverse product portfolio in plus sizes and reversible bikinis. Booth #200. Ximena Castillos the pieces are inspired by pre-Columbian art, handmade by indigenous women and Colombian artisans; They are known to use materials such as iraca palm, pearls, leather and semi-precious stones (emeralds), metals such as bronze and copper with a bath of gold and silver 24 carats. Booth #394.

