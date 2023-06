Korea’s next big fashion export? Andersson Bell charts global growth

While South Korea’s growing prosperity is a factor, Andersson Bell’s unique perspective must also be acknowledged. The brand stands out locally because it does not fit into the (aegyo) or a cutesy aesthetic that has long prevailed in South Korea. It also stands out internationally by not following trends. Instead, her pieces, such as an asymmetrical patchwork skirt or a crinkled tee with a David movie print, nod to a fusion of Korean street style with a minimalist Scandinavian attitude. Andersson Bell has a very clear design language, as well as great fit, rock-bottom prices and real quality in everything they do, says Kelly Sierra, senior director of sales and business development at Tomorrow, who has worked with the Korean label. since Fall/Winter 2021. Their knitwear in particular has always been a best-selling category. She sees an opportunity for Andersson Bells’ business to grow in key product categories, such as knitwear, denim and tailoring, in markets such as the United States, China and Europe. Multiple goals in Milan For the past three to four years, Andersson Bell has presented designs to buyers through a showroom in Milan. Kim says Paris generally has an overwhelming concentration of designer brands, which makes it harder to stand out. The label’s 10-year milestone this year seemed like the perfect time to organize a show, he explains, even if it costs a significant amount of money, with the majority of the expenses going towards venue hire and show production. . According to Tomorrows Sierra, there are good reasons for the label to hold its first overseas show in Milan. She argues that the city is ideal for firmly positioning the brand on the menswear week stage in front of key audiences, as well as global visibility through associated media coverage and exposure. Andersson Bell has also invested in marketing, such as the city’s tram takeover, which will feature its campaigns in key shopping areas, as well as other localized activations to engage with new audiences during fashion week, she says. Kim founded Andersson Bell in 2014 after visiting Stockholm, her first time in Europe. Its name, the first word representing a typical Swedish surname and the second referring to a traditional Korean temple bell, symbolizes the fusion of two cultures. The brand took off in 2017 when Barneys New York, the high-end retailer known for spotlighting emerging brands until it closed in February 2020, became its first global retailer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/koreas-next-big-fashion-export-andersson-bell-plots-global-growth-with-milan-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos