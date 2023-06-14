Confidential armpit: why men shave now and women do what they want | Beauty

IIt is an image that will remain in the history of the sport or at least in many memories. Manchester City midfielder John Stones crouched on the pitch in a ripped shirt revealing his bare chest and freshly shaved armpit?

The torn shirt was unintentional. He tore in the 80th minute of the Champions League final in Istanbul last Saturday following an altercation with Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens. The Stones Puma Ultraweave Shirt was obviously not up to snuff. But as the camera lingered on his underarm stubble, Twitter alight. Discussions slipped into the discussion forums. Do some men now ask men to shave their armpits?

John Stones shows off his bare flank in the Champions League final. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Yes and no. Sports men have always shaved their bodies, especially in swimming and cycling and even in athletics. It helps with friction, helps them move faster, and is probably slightly more hygienic, says Rachael Gibson, hair historian. Even in football, we know that Cristiano Ronaldo waxes his body, and we can see from Mo Salah’s polished trunk on Instagram that he does it too. It’s almost strange that it’s still a talking point, says Gibson. But for some reason, armpit hair has always seemed like the last bastion of masculinity. It’s like, anything else is ok, but don’t touch the armpits!

According to the research firm mintels UK shaving and hair removal market report 2023, 55% of UK consumers, so women And men shaved their armpits in the past 12 months. Women tend to drive the average up, with statistics that have barely changed in the past 50 years. A New York Times editorial in 1974 reported that 98% of American women shaved their armpits and legs. Conservative estimates suggest that this figure is largely unchanged.

Wax Cristiano Ronaldo shows how to bare it in 2014 Photography: Lars Baron/Getty Images

But the rate of male hair removal is increasing. According Rebecca M Herzig in his 2015 book, Plumé: a history of hair removal, about 60% of men wax. It’s a pretty loose hair removal that refers to anything below the neck, but if we fast forward to 2019, a poll of men’s health readers found that 68% of men cut their armpit hair, 52% for aesthetic reasons and 16% because of sports. Friction, sweat, smell, massage therapy, not to mention hair-pulling opponents, it’s all here. To these we can add the use of performance clothing in professional sports, which includes those little cropped tops worn by Lionel Messi that measure heart and acceleration rates, and work better without hair.

Gibson thinks things have changed with David Beckham and his so-called metrosexuality. Mintel has a name for how it evolved the skin of grooming products, i.e. scented creams and fancy gadgets (the Mangroomer and Razorba both have extendable handles for body trimming ) to rival most beauty products. Some non-Stones men, who had most likely shaved, even get lasered. Lisa Mason-Poyner, Group Director at Elan Laser Clinicssaw an explosion in popularity comparable to that of women’s waxing in the 90s, with no body parts banned, although she says areas such as the buttocks and pubic areas could use a bit of improvement in terms of pain.

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. Photography: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Women’s armpits, however, are another matter. Gibson thinks that while she was more relaxed about body image (something she attributes to the pandemic), not shaving has become even more charged. Today, sometimes it’s as much about demonstrating that you have a carefree mindset as being carefree.

Jemima Kirke at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in 2015. Photography: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Some women just don’t shave and that’s it, she says. The most important thing is the choice. But fashion marketing, for its part, has taken notice. In 2021, Adidas used Pictures dancer Leila Davis with hairy armpits; Last year, asos used a woman with visible armpit hair to model a tank top. Another change has seen cutie marks, such as billyshowing the hairs they want you to remove using their products.

Discovered Julia Roberts at the Notting Hill London premiere of the film in 1999. Photo: Tony Kyriacou/Rex Features

In the 1960s, with blue jeans and a little drug use, women’s hairy armpits were markers of political awareness and women’s liberation. They are still making a statement. In 1985, Madonna posed for Playboy with hairy armpits. In 1999, Julia Roberts didn’t shave for the premiere of Notting Hill (she later said that she forget). On her Instagram account, Girls actress Jemima Kirke often shows off an unshaven armpit.

But it will always be a hot topic, says Gibson. We have this idea that body hair removal is a new concept but it’s way older than we can imagine, she says. Native Americans used tweezers or a tweezer-like instrument made from seashells to remove body hair. Other cultures used stones. The culture around suffering for your hair removal is also unchanged. The Egyptians used a quicklime mixture that burned and probably hurt a lot, she said. There are myriad factors as to why each culture took their hair off, but many were driven by practicality. Egyptians shaved their heads and wore wigs. For what? Lice, mainly. It was just cleaner.

Stones wasn’t wearing a performance crop top, and judging by the likely use of a razor, it was likely a last-minute decision in the locker room. But with temperatures exceeding 30°C in Istanbul, he probably did it because of the heat. In fact, the whole team probably did, says Gibson. We just haven’t seen their armpits.