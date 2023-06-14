Fashion designers and stylists in Bangalore believe that men choose to wear strong clothes





Bengaluru’s social media is full of posts about the sangeet ceremony of Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa, which was held recently. In the endless scroll of every social media app, you’ll find glimpses of the star-studded event aplenty. Among the many “titles” of the event is Abishek’s outfit. He donned a silver gray sherwani with a metallic silver print at the final event celebrating his marriage union with Bidapa. The city’s fashion designer, Manoviraj Khosla, who designed the coveted sherwani, says, “It was done in a metallic silver print on a gray knit, which was the base. It was then matched with silver gray velvet pants and brown crushed velvet shoes. with a silver foil print on it.” Khosla thinks this particular outfit is part of a menswear trend, especially with jackets, bandhgalas and sherwanis. “Basically jackets extend to bandhgalas, which extend to sherwanis. So you can change the silhouette but we’re playing with the same mediums. Lately a lot of dress jackets have a lot of embroidery. This trend in the origin started with sherwanis and bandhgalas but now it has extended to single breasted jackets, currently we work a lot with embroidered and embellished jackets, even denim jackets with wool or even leather” , he shares, adding that men are now more inclined to wear loud clothes. Khosla mentions that men now choose to wear looser outfits as well. Fashion designer Bassam Osman agrees, saying, “Men are definitely wearing looser clothes now. You’ll also notice that men are wearing very oversized t-shirts. But yes, they now prefer looser cuffs. wide and a little more old school cuts.Men have even started wearing studded pants now. Anusha Ramesh, a stylist working in the city, has noticed both of these trends and thinks all men can try them in a particular way. would be to bring balance, like wearing a bright colored jacket that can be paired with neutral colors like white or black. You can also go the other way and match your flashy top with a matching but flashy bottom, but you should accessorize minimally and wear subtle jewelry. When it comes to loose clothing, one of the most appealing aspects of an oversized jacket is its comfort and effortless style. These garments generally hang from your body without restricting your movements,” she says. Priyansh Vijayvargiya, a professional working in the city, dresses according to these two trends. “I’ve been wearing oversized clothes for a while, especially T-shirts. There are options online now. And when I’m in formal or semi-formal clothes, I usually go for brighter or more colorful and flared outfits, especially if it’s Indian clothing,” he concludes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/fashion/trends/2023/jun/14/trend-alert-fashion-designer-and-stylists-in-bengaluru-believe-thatmen-are-opting-to-wear-loud-clo-49934.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

