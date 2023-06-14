Inside a Chicago Home Where Mid-Century Brazilian Design Meets Gorgeous Views

Although they were settled in New York, Andy Dunn and Manuela Zoninsein decided it was time to move to Andy’s hometown of Chicago. Tech entrepreneurs (Dunn founded the menswear brandbonobos and continues to work in the startup space, while Zoninsein foundedKadeya, a tech company that focuses on reducing single-use plastics through workplace water systems) wanted to raise their son surrounded by his extended family. The chance to refresh a full-story 4,500 square foot co-op in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood was an exciting bonus for the creative couple.

Dunn and Zoninsein knew they wanted to live in a charming older building, even if it meant quite a change from the New York apartment where they most recently lived. In these century-old buildings, people have implemented human-scale floor plans, Zoninsein says. We thought about where to receive guests and where family affairs take place. The couple loved this Chicago apartment with separate kitchen, dining room, living room and library, and thought it would work well for two working-from-home parents, as well as their toddler, Isaiah.

Once their commitment to the pre-existing floor plan was established, they focused their attention on the aesthetics and function of their new home. Even before closing the apartment, the couple hired a designer from ChicagoSarah Montgomery to help them figure out how to make the most of the space, almost triple what they had in Manhattan. Montgomery began with a four-day trip to meet the couple at their NoHo apartment and to see their collected furniture in storage. We have pieces that we want to have in our family for 100 years, says Andy. Sarah partnered with us to figure out how we were going to think about all the different pieces and what went where.

On this list of significant items is the couple’s collection of Brazilian modernist furniture, including pieces by Claudia Moreira Salles and Jorge Zalszupin. We decided early on that the living room would have that mid-century Brazilian feel, says Montgomery. The rest of the rooms would have different vibes and it would be up to me to make it all flow.

The living room has a great view of Lake Michigan Zoninsein, a Brazilian American, notes that the light and views are similar to what you find in Rio de Janeiro, overlooking Ipanema Beach and is large enough for two sitting areas. The lake draws you to the windows, so you need something to balance that out, says Montgomery. We built the fireplace with the hearth and lined it with porcelain. Then we added the walnut paneling to warm it up.

While the living room is light and airy, the dining room offers a dramatic and moody ambiance. Because this space is so big, you can just fit a 20-foot table and 12 chairs, but we thought about how we could best use this space, says Montgomery. She placed a 12-foot bar with closed and open storage along one wall and created a curved end for additional seating. You could still set up a large table, but now it’s off center so it looks a little less formal. Walls painted inFarrow and Ball Brown Tanner begged for the ceiling to be anything but white, so Montgomery covered it with a metallic cork, keeping an edgy yet playful vibe.

In the library, closing two doors that made the room feel like a passageway gave the space a cozier feel and created more wall space for shelves. The inspiration was a very ornate and exaggerated Brazilian library, mixed with a room that had green ’70s furniture and open shelving, Montgomery says. We took both vibrations and gave them meaning. Hence, the olive green built-ins, plus a small mid-century table perfect for a business meeting or quiet study.

While the kitchen is at least 20 years old, the couple barely touched it during the renovation. Instead, they asked Montgomery to focus on furniture. I like the idea of ​​being able to close the kitchen doors, says Zoninsein, explaining why she wanted to keep the original layout. He’s in perfect condition. Speaking of the house as a whole, Zoninsein adds: Sarah looked around and understood each space. She has created rooms that are both welcoming and simple. The final result ? According to her, the sophistication of the Midwest.