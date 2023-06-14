Unmatched: Curios’ mission to lift Chicago’s fashion scene to the top

I suck at Instagram. I really do. There just isn’t enough time. But every time in a blue moon, I check my DMs. On one of those rare occasions, I unearthed a message from Ian Gerard, a gracious entrepreneur who wanted to chat about the Chicago fashion scene. We had the first of many discussions soon after. Coming from the shiny circles of New York, Gerard could easily be another pretentious Knickerbocker looking down on us Chicagoans. But that couldn’t be further from the truth; he has done an admirable grassroots job connecting with a wide range of local fashion professionals, slowly but surely listening to our successes and grievances.

Equipped with that kind of feedback from our fashion industry and drawing on seventeen years of experience at GenArta, a leading national arts organization, he used to direct Gerard was ready to move. In early 2022, he co-founded Curiosity with Matt Woodburn, an established Chicago entrepreneur and producer of arts and entertainment events. The Curio’s mission is twofold: to bring together and champion Chicago’s fashion industry, and to showcase and elevate the best local fashion talent, says Gerard, CEO of The Curios. They now rely on a team of dedicated volunteers, including Maggie Gillette, who is currently in charge with Gérard.

When I came to 2020 during the pandemic, it was clear the industry was decentralized and demoralized due to lack of city funding and lack of resources, and reeling from the ramifications of COVID,” says Gerard. “We worked to bring the industry together, generate energy and excitement, and change the perception of Chicago fashion. We also produce events focused on showcasing some of the city’s brightest talent and getting consumers excited about Chicago fashion to support and buy locally.

Their prospects are promising; so far, events promoted by The Curio have brought together a veritable whos-who of the local fashion scene. This year, they plan to hold at least fifteen fashion-related events, including the recently completed fashion show at Hotel Museum 21c, A celebration of Chicago stylebrought to life by a Chicago-born designer Cynthia Rowley and photographer Nigel Barker and honoring the famous designer Marie Pinto. In our interview, Gérard shares his point of view on our fashion industry.

How did it go doing all this work connecting the Chicago fashion scene?

Very rewarding. Virtually everyone is wholeheartedly supportive and enthusiastic about the idea of what we tried to do for the Chicago fashion industry. While there are a few parts of the industry that we are always striving to create deeper inroads with including the streetwear scene, we were very pleased with the diversity of the members of the Chicago fashion community who attended our events. Our approach is to trying to break down the barriers that existed between parts of Chicago fashion scene.

What are your impressions of our fashion scene, the good, the bad and the beautiful? Who are some of the notable professionals and organizations you have encounter?

There are many good organizations and fashion professionals here. Too many to list bring justice to everyone, but organizations like the Chicago Fashion Incubatorexecuted by Anna Hovet Slides, BLK+BRWN market, The Costume Council, FGI Chicago, AIBI Chicago, and our partner for several of our events, the Chicago Fashion Coalitionare some who produce great programming and value for Chicago fashion. We are actively working with all and many more to join forces to effect city-wide change. There are also great fashion schools here, starting with The School of the Art Institute And Columbia College, which produces dozens of strong fashion graduates each year, but who have few prospects for full-time work in the industry they love because this city has failed to create the infrastructure to prevent its best talents to leave. It’s no surprise that Chicago’s most famous designers have had to leave Chicago to make a national name for themselves, whether it’s Halston, Cynthia Rowley, Brian Atwood, Eileen Fisher or Virgil Abloh.

How to grow in terms of sales and visibility? Any chance we could become a fashion capital one day?

When we started, being called a Chicago talent was almost a blow to someone’s brand and talent. And that’s a shame because there are so many great fashion talents here. It is clear that the city and the administrations of Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot bear some responsibility. It was under Rahm that economic support for fashion programming was cut, official Chicago Fashion Week ended, and the last city government fashion staff were laid off. And sadly, Lightfoot continued zero funding for fashion policy during his tenure while other art forms ranging from visual arts to performing arts to music continued to be solidly funded from a way expected from the third largest city in the United States. There was also a leadership vacuum, I don’t know why, in terms of who could rally Chicago fashion and make its voice heard. There are many large fashion organizations in Chicago, but there was no cohesive citywide leadership to effect change beyond the parameters of their own individual programming. We, and Chicago Fashion Coalition, another recent fashion start-up, tried to step into that void, energize and galvanize Chicago’s many fashion players, and start making the case that Chicago should, at all the least, being the fashion capital of the Midwest. But with cities like Indianapolis, Kansas City, [Missouri,] Dayton, Des Moines and Minneapolis host official fashion weeks, many of which are supported by their city or state government, Chicago city leaders need to wake up and realize that fashion is an important industry for the city ​​that needs support and promotion. What Chicago needs is more tourists and shoppers who come here for the fashion and the many other attractions this city has to offer, and to overturn the perception that Chicago and its retail industry are free fall. We need positive stories to tell other than failed malls and Mag Mile vacancies. We hope the new administration will reevaluate and invest in Chicago fashion.

What are some of The Curios’ recent initiatives to promote local commerce?

When we started the business, it became clear that even people in the fashion industry didn’t know what others in the industry were doing, let alone consumers who didn’t. To combat this, we have created the Chicago Fashion Calendar promote all the credible fashion initiatives taking place in this great city. It’s hosted on our website, and we then highlight key calendar events on our social media channels. We have promoted over a hundred events, sales, conferences, shows and fundraisers over the past year. We’ll also be hosting our first Holiday Fashion Market in December with the 21c Museum Hotel Chicago, where we hope to bring together dozens of worthy fashion designers under one roof for a weekend during the height of holiday shopping to push the message to consumers that there are so many great goods being created locally.

Where do you see The Curio heading, and how do you plan get there?

We are seeing an increase in the frequency of events as well as the size and stature of our fashion shows and presentations. We want to build credibility for our fashion storefronts so that not only are Chicago-based media and influencers coming to support us, but we’re attracting interest from regional and national media and content creators. We also see the potential to bring the top talent we work with here in Chicago to other fashion weeks to increase their visibility to a wider national and international audience. Having extensive experience producing dozens of NYFW, Los Angeles Fashion Week, and Miami Swim Week designer shows makes that leap a lot easier and a lot less daunting for us than for others. I can see a Curio Chicago Designer show at NYFW in 2024. To make these things possible, raising the stature of Chicago fashion here and across the country will take support. Support from the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois. Support from influential Chicago fashion enthusiasts and, most importantly, corporate brands who want to align with fashion to reach a young, stylish and brand-conscious audience. We are optimistic that we can make these things happen. And working with big brands like 21c Museum Hotels and Tricoci Salon & Spas is already laying the groundwork for future alignments. But overall, given how far we’ve come in a year, I think the future for Chicago fashion is bright!