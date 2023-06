Kylie Jenner flips her signature style in a delicate floral dress and sneakers

Kylie Jenner tends to wear high-fashion looks that are directional rather than pretty, like vintage, sculptural dresses by Jean Paul Gaultier, sheer bodysuits by Mugler, and surreal, playful archive pieces like her. cartoonish Comme des Garons pink jacket with integrated gloves on the chest. This summer, she’s taking her style in a different direction, however, first leaning towards minimalist, monochromatic looks in Paris and now debuting a summery Cottage Core aesthetic. This week, she shared photos on Instagram of herself frolicking among long wild grasses (the ultimate whimsical backdrop) wearing a blue and white floral dress with a smocked bodice and an A-line skirt from the clothing brand Californian Don. It’s a romantic and nostalgic look that’s a surprising choice for Jenner, who paired it with Chanel logo earrings. She added a slight edge to the look with a pair of red and white sneakers, which are Parisian designer Marine Serre’s MS-Rise 22. put on embodies the Cottage Core aesthetic with its soft landscape-inspired color palettes, ethereal silhouettes and emphasis on vintage floral prints. Don is heavily inspired by nostalgia, family and the warm hues of Southern California days that begin with misty mountain hikes and end with our salty feet in the sand, the brand’s founders and sisters explained, Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, to the British. vogue by email. Never precious or too picky, we try to strike a balance between delicate, ethereal and unassuming to create basics for the everyday wardrobe. To match the carefree spirit of the outfit, Jenner has loose, natural hair (and in one photo she has it up with a claw clip) and a soft, natural glam with light overall coverage and eye makeup. barely there. My look evolved and I really went for a more natural look, Jenner told vogue recently about her more understated approach to makeup this year. I like to let my skin and my freckles show. She explained that to achieve this look, she applies foundation with her hands and adds a subtle blush (Lip & Cheek Radiance Balms of its own brand of cosmetics, of course). Jenner is clearly enjoying experimenting with her signature style this summer, switching up both wardrobe and beauty choices. This article first appeared on British vogue.

