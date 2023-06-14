Judiann Echezabal brings high fashion to Effingham County





With swatches draped over shapes and others highlighted in photos on the wall, Judiann Echezabal is hard at work bringing her latest creation to fruition. “I like things that have a lot of movement and make someone feel really beautiful,” says Echezabal. “I love fabrics that make noise, things that make someone feel special.” A fashion designer for over three decades, Echezabal has brought her talents to Effingham County in the form of her business, Judiann’s Fashion Design Studios. Her Springfield studio is the culmination of a lifelong dream. “I started sewing when I was seven years old,” says Echezabal. “My family is made up of all the designers, if you wanted to, you would go there and do it. I loved fashion from a very young age. Then I went to college and started my own business in 21 years old.” Surrounded by the tools of her trade, Judiann designs and creates unique clothing for clients, but her studio doubles as a classroom. Echezabal offers a number of classes for creators of all ages and skill levels. She also continues to practice her profession at the prestigious Parsons School of Design and the Pratt Institute. “The little ones are so cute,” laughs Echezabal. “I recently had a skirt-making class and the students were so happy after two days. They made their own skirts and they were dancing. It’s such a special feeling because I remember when I was just starting out.” For more information on upcoming courses or services offered by Echezabal, visit https://jefds.com/

