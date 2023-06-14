Clothing and beauty retailers slash prices after disappointing results

Almost all retailers and merchants had a difficult quarter, but especially those whose main sales are non-essential goods such as clothing and beauty products.

Target’s highly anticipated quarterly results confirmed many of investors’ worries, with a 3.4% decline in comparable digital sales attributable to a slowdown in consumer discretionary shopping. Venerable retailer Macy’s also struggled with revenue for the first quarter of 2023. Digital sales fell 8% in the same period, while the company’s physical sales fell 6%. As a result, Macy’s revised down its full-year sales and earnings forecast, blaming a slowdown in demand driven primarily by inflation.

The top two areas where consumers are cutting back are apparel and accessories, and health and beauty, according to data from PYMNTS’ May Consumer inflation sentiment report. For companies like Macy’s and Target, both of these revenue streams are important.

In each case, more than a third of customers now purchase products in these product categories from a retailer offering lower prices, demonstrating that pricing, rather than brand cachet, is their priority. Additional clearance markdowns will be implemented in the second quarter to manage excess inventory, along with planned changes to category mix and inventory levels to offset any shortfalls, according to Macy’s amended outlook in response to this. new orientation of customers towards savings. There is a limit to the number of markdowns a store can make without impacting revenue, as the negative prognosis predicts.

The consequences of this continued decline in non-essential purchases go beyond the traditional physical retail sector. In May, buy-it-now and pay-later company Affirm released its latest quarterly results, reporting an 8% year-over-year decline in consumer electronics purchases. Additionally, the home/lifestyle category fell 10% over the same period, reversing its 2% rise from the previous quarter.