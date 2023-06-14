The 104th edition of Pitti Uomo gets off to a strong start, in line with Italian fashion





Translated by



Cassidy STEPHENS







June 13, 2023

Despite the gray clouds that gathered over Florence on Tuesday June 13, the organizers of Pitti Uomo remained very optimistic for this 104th edition. And rightly so, given the number of visitors it attracted from day one. With 825 exhibitors, including 43% of international brands, and given the previous very successful winter session, “I think we are going to have a great edition”, enthuses Antonio De Matteis, the new president of Pitti Immagine, the company that manages the Florentine shows, during the opening ceremony. The first visitors to Pitti Uomo on Tuesday morning – Pitti Immagine The conference was an opportunity to recall the good results of the Italian fashion industry. In 2022, the textile, clothing and accessories industry achieved a turnover of 110 billion, including 80 billion internationally, an increase of nearly 18% compared to 2021. Double-digit growth in exports held up at the start of the year. “We are in a period of acceleration. After the slowdown in the Chinese market, we see buyers from this country returning to Pitti Uomo. For men’s fashion, Italy is the second largest exporter in the world after China”, explains Matteo Zoppas . , president of ICE, the Italian agency in charge of the internationalization of companies made in Italy, which finances 350 buyers and 550 journalists to attend the fair this season. Italian menswear alone was worth €11.3 billion (+20.3% compared to 2021), with exports of €8.9 billion (+24.7%). “We have exceeded the pre-Covid levels of 2019, with a turnover of just over 10 billion”, underlines Sergio Tamborini, president of Sistema Moda Italia (SMI), the confederation of employers, representing all the textile and clothing companies in Italy. However, he also pointed out that this increase was also due to “a significant increase in prices, more than volumes”. These figures bode well for this year’s Pitti Uomo, dedicated to the Spring-Summer 2024 collections. Taking advantage of this unmissable event for the fashion industry, the leaders present did not fail to discuss the crucial issues around the new regulations on eco-design for sustainable products (ESPR), which will be debated shortly before the Parliament Assembly. “It will be a major revolution for our companies. And we are ready to make the effort,” warned Antonella Mansi, president of the Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana (CFMI – Florence Center for Italian Fashion), the semi-public holding company that controls Pitti Imagine. For his part, Sergio Tamborini pointed out that “there are at least sixteen categories covering the fashion sector, from fast fashion to niche brands. The important thing is that the rules are applied by everyone”. The opening ceremony, during which Marco Palmieri, CEO of Piquadro, received the Pitti Uomo 2023 award, was also an opportunity to take stock of the major renovation works underway at the Fortezza da Basso. The fortress was built under the aegis of Julius de’ Medici, Pope Clement VII, exactly 500 years ago, said the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, describing the building as “the most beautiful exhibition center in the world”. . Announced years ago, this major project will begin this year, with the first renovations due to begin this summer. Each pavilion will be completely redesigned. “The work will begin on July 15 with the construction of the new Bellavista pavilion, located at the entrance to the fair. This first major project will cost around 26 million, out of a total investment budget of 70 million”, specified the mayor. These investments mainly come from the Italian State and the owners of the Fortezza da Basso, that is, local institutions (municipality, city, region, province, chamber of commerce).

