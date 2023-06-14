Anson Boon on Saint Laurent’s menswear show in Berlin, fashion and his upcoming movies

It’s been almost three minutes of dead silence between me and Anson Boon. Granted, neither of us thought the other was online, but that’s exactly what can happen when you try to call an actor in Germany ahead of one of the biggest shows of the year. Well, we’ve already been through two minutes and 56 seconds of each other’s company and we didn’t even know it, Boon says when we finally realize we’re in each other’s virtual presence. I’m honestly such a grandfather with technology, but I was here now.

Anson Boon at Saint Laurent Luke Abbie

Indeed, we are, except I’m sitting at my desk in New York and Boon is getting ready for the Saint Laurent menswear show in Berlin. Despite the distance (and the initial silence), chatting with him is easy. The 23-year-old actor you may know as John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, in Gunis humble, honest and dives headfirst into the fashion scene. Obviously as an actor, I don’t wear a costume in everyday life. Some people, I guess if they work in an office, have more occasions to wear a suit, Boon says. I don’t have that, and I think wearing costumes is so cool. My first thought when it comes to something like this, especially with a brand like Saint Laurent where Anthony [Vaccarello]The tailoring is so impeccable that I have to wear a suit.

But it’s not your typical costume; it is an elegant yet ample creation meticulously crafted by Vaccarello himself. I’m wearing a double-breasted blazer tonight with a really cool dramatic shoulder and nothing underneath, says Boon. It’s quite simple and elegant. And I wear it with flared silk pants and this very cool Saint Laurent boot. [Vaccarello] recently made these dramatic and brutal bracelets, so I accessorized with a chunky silver bracelet on my wrist. And a little white handkerchief, which I think brings out all the black stuff.

Anson Boon at Saint Laurent Luke Abbie

It’s not just a smart suit that gives the English actor star status. Between his fashion-savvy parents, niche British scruples and expected upcoming movies, Boons reveals a deeper layer beneath his Saint Laurent exterior, which he shares with Esquire. And yes, the exterior is great too.

On the show experience

This is my first time in Germany. I feel very lucky to come with the Saint Laurent family because you are taken care of so well, and it’s so nice to stay in the city center and be able to look, see everything, visit everything. What I love is that when you come to these fashion shows I’m really interested in the clothes anyway, but on top of that you meet so many more actors than you would on a set of filming. It’s such a different experience coming to a fashion show where they bring 20 actors that you probably would never work with otherwise. And you make so many new friends and meet other industry peers. Because it can sometimes be lonely to be an actor, so to bring everyone to Berlin, to be in the same place, to share an experience with a brand like YSL. It’s really cool, actually.

Anson Boon in the Saint Laurent Mens Show car Luke Abbie

On St. Laurent

I love what Anthonys is doing with Saint Laurent as a brand because he’s so aware of Mr. Saint Laurent’s heritage, which I really respect and people care about the origins of the brand. But it makes it so perfect for a modern audience while keeping the classic tones of it. And I just think my outfit tonight is cool because it has this super dramatic angle while being incredibly subtle and classic and effortless. I think that’s also what Berlin stands for. That’s certainly the impression I have here. It’s like everyone is so cool, but they just aren’t trying. So yes, it’s very special to be in Berlin with Saint Laurent.

On the ever-evolving style

I honestly think I’m a bit of a chameleon. I really like the clothes. My parents are also very fond of clothes. So I’m very lucky; I have very cool parents, and they’re very stylish, so I grew up admiring what my elders wore. My style is changing though. In my spare time I have a subscription to Tottenham Hotspur so if I go out with my buddies I love to champion old fashioned 80s and 90s football clothes. So like 80s Fila, Lacoste, Sergio Tacchini, that kind of stuff that I find so cool. Like I said, if I have to go to a fancy event, I like to put on a suit. And I guess for walking around and relaxing in Berlin today, I opted for a very casual orange T-shirt and Birkenstocks. I felt like I wanted to have a bit of a European vibe. So I like to dress up for the occasion, whatever I do.

On a British tradition

I like to wear things with conviction, so I’d like to think I have no regrets. In the UK everyone wears a uniform to school, and we have called this day Mufti Day. It’s a charity day where everyone brings a book and wears their own clothes and then the money goes to a local charity. My mom always used to dress me and my brothers in cool ways, and back then everyone was trying to dress exactly the same at school, like all my buddies were wearing their jerseys of football. But my mother, I remember very well, dressed me and my brother in a very elegant little outfit.

Anson Boon at Saint Laurent Luke Abbie

On the Irques

Something just ridiculous that annoys me is when there are too many glasses on a table when you go to a restaurant, and you are just inundated with glasses of drinks that you are not going to drink. I don’t really drink wine, so I have three different wine glasses in front of me, which is so unnecessary. And I have a very specific British pet peeve, so I don’t know if this would make much sense to your readers, but it has to do with a traditional English breakfast called fried food. Before, you always had canned tomatoes, which were part of breakfast, and these days it is becoming fashionable to make a fried or roasted tomato. And that’s just not good; it doesn’t taste good. And you just get tomato juice all over your plate.

Anson Boon at Saint Laurent Luke Abbie

On the sequel

I spent a lot of time in Champagne, towards the end of last year, making a film about the true story of how Veuve Clicquot champagne is made. Many people love this particular champagne, and they love the taste of it. But the story behind it is even better. This is the lady Madame Clicquot, who was widowed and probably became the first businesswoman in Europe or one of the first businesswomen in Europe when it was illegal for women to work. She crossed so many barriers; she was constantly belittled by all the other champagne houses which were all run by men. And she became an incredible figure with one of the most successful business stories in France. It was an amazing story to be part of. I play his assistant, accountant, accomplice, his accomplice. Hopefully it will come out sometime this year or next.

And then I’m developing a British psycho thriller about Stockholm Syndrome. I can’t say too much about it, but it’s with a very, very cool older actor. A very cool director and a very cool story, but we’re developing it right now so I don’t want to give too much away.