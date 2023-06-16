Apple Martin has worn Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscars dress since 2002





Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin looks like the spitting image of her mother trying on her Alexander McQueen dress from the 2002 Oscars. On Thursday, June 15, Paltrow answered fan questions about her instagram Stories, one of which said, “does Apple ever wear any of your fashion archives?” Below, the 50-year-old Hollywood star and entrepreneur posted a photo of what appeared to be an impromptu fitting in her closet, answering the question with a visual “yes.” Paltrow’s Oscar McQueen look was originally styled with a pendant on a black cord choker and chandelier earrings. Her hair was parted in a braided bun, and she sported a smoky, shimmering eye and a glossy pink lip. Of course, Martin, 19, seemed to slip into the outfit more casually, with her hair styled in a messy ponytail and minimal accessories including a white pearl necklace, gold watch and bracelet. The dress definitely fit both women like a glove (Paltrow was 29 when the dress debuted). Interestingly enough, the Goop founder discussed some of her most important fashion moments with vogue two years ago, remembering the McQueen number as a wardrobe critic. “By the way, everyone really hated it,” she recalled looking at a photo of herself at the 74th Annual Academy Awards. “But I think it’s a little dope. Like, I’m into it,” she continued. “I had kind of a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too gothic. I think people thought it was too hard. So I think it shocked people, but I like it.” This isn’t the first time people have pointed out the similarities between the mother-daughter duo, especially from a fashion standpoint. In January, Martin was front row at the unveiling of the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection, marking her first-ever runway show. Her black-and-white check tweed suit was similar to the ensemble Paltrow wore to the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 show. And now they can both be seen as muses for the French luxury fashion house. Ahead, see Paltrow at the 2002 Oscars in the same ensemble Martin tried on for size.

