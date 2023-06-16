Move to gorpcore. Tech fashion for the city is here





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Gorpcore, the technical outdoor trend epitomized by The North Face down jackets, ArcTeryx raincoats and Salomon trail shoes, has swept the world during pandemic lockdowns. Now, as consumers have returned to hybrid lives between the office and the outdoors, a new wave of designers are evolving the concept to create fashion-forward tech apparel or accessories that work for city living, biking to the transport of pepper spray. Gorpcore is starting to grow, says Graeme Gaughan, artistic director of men’s brand Cte&Ciel and director of communications agency Sane. Like streetwear, it matures over time. When I talk to designers who started with [gorpcore]they now understand that they have to evolve [in order to grow]. Maybe that’s where they started, but that ain’t where they head 1686899891. Some traditional outdoor brands are already adapting. Gaughan recently worked with Helly Hansen on a new range of hybrid products suitable for everyday use, rather than heavy 3L (three-layer) jackets that aren’t breathable enough for cycling, for example. Berghaus launched its Technical Lifestyle collection in January, designed for city wear. And, unlike the brand’s usual campaigns, shot on cliffsides or on glaciers, it was filmed in south London. This development is also found on the catwalks. London designer Saul Nash, who presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection in London on Monday, drew inspiration from swimwear and wetsuits this season using structures and fabrics typically reserved for water sports, which provide insulation and a compressive and refined aesthetic. Nash’s pieces exist somewhere between gorpcore and contemporary menswear, but his inspiration lies firmly in city life and movement. I think about designing for comfort. In the city, the conditions are many and I try to design clothes that adapt to the needs of the wearer by materiality or cut, he says. I want my clothes to liberate their wearers while making them look and feel great. hybrid lives Setchu’s LVMH Prize winner Satoshi Kuwata, who will showcase his SS24 collection on Saturday in Milan, brings together lessons learned from working with a range of brands, from tailoring Savile Row Huntsman and Givenchy to The North Face. Almost unlike gorpcore, Kuwatas modular pieces are designed for city life, but with the functionality that could enable outdoor activities, such as fishing, its passion. I like to travel and go fishing but I don’t want to look like a fisherman he said I still want to look like the guy from [cult 1970s film] Death in Venice.

