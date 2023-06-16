Fashion
The school board adopts an updated dress code policy; uniform drops
HAMLET – Richmond County Schools will have a new dress code policy for next year.
Since the last board meeting, Melvin Ingram, director of ancillary services, said the new policy has been reviewed by trustees and the latest nominees for teacher of the year.
“Responsibility for a student’s dress and appearance rests primarily with the student and their family,” Ingram read. “We expect families to partner with the school district as we let’s work together to maintain safety, respect and inclusivity throughout the implementation of the student dress code policy.”
Ingram said the new policy has the benefits of the previous code, but allows for more flexibility in how students dress.
According to the updated policy, as read by Ingram at the June school board meeting:
• Hats and sunglasses, or anything that covers the head without approved religious or medical exemptions, are not permitted in schools. This includes students wearing hoodies over their heads.
• Jackets and coats of any color may be worn.
• All skin should be covered six inches above the knee.
• Shirts must cover the waist and stomach. Spaghetti straps are prohibited.
• School-specific pride apparel may be worn at any time.
• Spandex shorts are prohibited when not worn as underwear.
• Any clothing that is profane, obscene or promotes the consumption of alcohol or tobacco is not permitted.
• Any clothing likely to create a substantial disruption of the educational process is prohibited.
Whenever there is an alleged policy violation, it is recommended that two adults be present for the conversation, one of whom is of the same gender as the student.
One policy that sparked debate was the formulation of a policy that “apparel should not contain any graphic designs or wording other than brand-specific names or logos”.
“So a kid couldn’t wear a Mickey Mouse t-shirt, is what you say,” board member Daryl Mason asked. Ingram said yes, it would not be allowed.
“As a director, do you expect me to send this little girl home or put her on the ISS because of The Little Mermaid or Spongebob on those cartoons?” Mason asked. “How are we going to enforce this? It will happen. Mason also belatedly discussed the disciplinary consequences for repeat offenders of the dress code policy.
Board member Scotty Baldwin noted that the word design is open to interpretation.
“When it comes to patterns, a wavy line on shirts is a pattern,” Baldwin said. “Charlie Brown could not wear his shirt under this policy.”
Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell said this specific policy came from discussions with parents who said it can be difficult to find a shirt that doesn’t have, for example, an Under Armor or Nike logo on the before. He also noted that in their original drafting of the policy, it stated that political posts would not be permitted, although their in-house counsel advised them that the policy would be “really close” to a violation of the First Amendment.
In the end, the board decided to approve the policy as presented (the board tabled this decision at its previous meeting), although it plans to meet again on this subject at its meeting on 27 June and amend this specific policy and omit the word “design”.
