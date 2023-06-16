Fendi unveils its spring 2024 men’s fashion collection





There were two products on display at tonight's Fendi show; the house's latest men's collection and the new €50 million leather goods factory where all the bags accessorizing Silvia Venturini Fendi's 57 looks were made. This factory is in Bagno a Ripoli, a Tuscan hamlet 30 minutes from Florence, and it was not a chore to be in this workplace. The long, low, terracotta-hued building is covered in foliage and designed to blend into the landscape. Butterflies danced across the sunlit grass beds outside as a few incredibly dedicated fans clustered in the parking lot cried out to see an undetermined celebrity guest. Inside, before the show, we were invited to wander around and marvel as the fully equipped factory pretended to go about its business as if around 400 sweaty people weren't there. A guy behind my bench continued to use his laser-guided cutting machine to process richly dyed calfskin throughout the show. A cheerful signora bravely tolerated my questions as she sewed a peekaboo by hand. Tucked away in her office corner, Silvia said, "This is where our work collides with our sense of family. Sometimes, when approaching a collection, we ask our artisans to work a lot because we develop prototypes and make changes at the last minute, and they are all engaged. In fashion, you hear a lot about the designer and the brand, but to be completely transparent, you need to be able to know who is making the items and under what conditions. That's what we want to do today. Silvia's grandmother, Adele, founded the business 100 years ago the next year in a Roman shop that had the workshop in an upstairs back room. When Silvia was a child, she recalls, her father would drive her to the workshop (a later, expanded one) to pick up her mother Anna after work. Even after the bell rang, Adele would stay. "Because there would be a line of employees waiting to talk to him about professional and personal things, because everything was family. If Adele could be here to see this today? I think she would be very happy and emotional, and she would probably have some good advice. There is something old world, and certainly analogous, in what the word "artisan" conjures up. Yet what was particularly notable today was the number of craftsmen using highly specialized technology to augment their craftsmanship. "Yeah, it looks like a lab, or something out of Silicon Valley," Fendi said. The workers persevered as the fruits of their craftsmanship rolled down the track.

