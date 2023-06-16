Fashion
Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow, redid her dress for the 2002 Oscars
I was in high school when Gwyneth Paltrow walked the 2002 Oscars red carpet in an iconic vintage dress by Alexander McQueen and I haven’t forgotten it. The sheer top and black skirt screamed early 2000s fashion and the black eyeliner and silver jewelry brought the glam-punk look to life. Well, 21 years have passed since that moment. So long ago, the actor’s daughter, Apple Martin, wore her mom’s Oscars dress for fun.
The 19-year-old model looks so much like her mother in a photo Paltrow posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. She was doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) and a fan asked if Apple ever wore Paltrow’s fashion archive. Paltrow didn’t even say anything, she just shared a photo of Apple wearing the Alexander McQueen dress that fits her like a glove. With her hair tied up casually and her jewelry simple, she could easily attend an event in LA just like she is. It gives a modern Wednesday Addams vibe.
Surprisingly, Paltrow doesn’t see her as iconic as I (and the rest of the world) do. In a 2013 post on Goop’s website, she shared her feelings a decade after wearing the Oscars look.
There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra and should have kept my hair simple and less makeup,” she wrote. “So it would have worked out the way I wanted it to – a little Oscar punk.”
No offense to the actor but I couldn’t disagree more. Every part of the look is perfection. Who needs a bra? ! And the beachy hair and less makeup would have been confusing with the goth vibe of the dress. Basically, his instincts were good and I’m dying to see Apple recreate the IRL look.
