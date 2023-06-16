Google reveals it has no plans to monetize its AI testing feature





Tech companies are increasingly courting fashion brands to provide accurate e-commerce trial features to reduce returns. Now Google’s recently launched AI streaming-based VTO (virtual trial) announced on June 14 is set to serve as a competitor by offering its search engine-based product for free to brands that are part of its program. merchant. Virtual fitting, or the ability to try on clothes on a brand’s e-commerce site, has been a mixed proposition for brands from luxury to mass market. Accurate virtual try-on of clothes was more difficult to achieve, compared to beauty And accessories which are more products. VTO ​​clothing should also fit different body types and show virtually different fabric textures. Snapchat was among the closest to mastering the virtual try-on thanks to an e-commerce built-in AR feature it update in March of this year. The update has allowed clothing to drape more realistically, although the experience is still limited to a few fashion brands. Among them are Gobi Cashmere, which launched on Snap in March, and American Eagle, which piloted the feature last year. However, VTO remains a priority investment area for brands. If you shave even a few percentage points off that retail return rate, you’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars saved for businesses, American Eagle chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said when the brand started. to test the functionality last May. In its AE driver, jeans try-ons were saved or shared 100% more times than typical Snap benchmarks. Although Snap allows brands to bring SaaS VTO to brands on its own platform, the tool isn’t something every brand can apply immediately, due to the resources needed to create AR-enabled wearables. With Google announcement, VTO services and AR platforms compete with a more immediate free application. Googles VTO uses artificial intelligence and Google’s delivery method and cross attention combine two images, one of a model and the other of the garment to create the final imagery. At the moment, Google’s VTO only allows consumers to try from marks with enough high quality images. Currently, these include Everlane and H&M, among others. These brands can be tried on AI-generated models with customizable skin tones and body sizes. Google said it will expand to other apparel categories and men over the next year. Shyam Sunder, group product manager at Google who helped launch the tool, said the company has no plans to monetize the virtual trial, as it is more interested in providing free added value. brands using AI. Data from the trial tool will also benefit the platform, as more brands and retailers trying it out will lead to faster improvements. Sunder has worked with several brands over the year to understand what customers are looking for the most, with the result: accurate sizing on a human model. Brands don’t have to do anything to participate. If you have a Merchant Center account with a high-quality image of a top on a model, your brand is eligible to participate in this experiment, Sunder said. And while brands don’t need to take any action to benefit from this tool, we’re certainly always eager to hear feedback.

