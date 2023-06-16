A dress code for flying? Yes, and here’s why we need it now

It’s time to establish a dress code for airline passengers. Seriously.

Not the minimum standards airlines bury deep in their ticket contracts, which say you can’t board barefoot or in “obviously offensive” clothing. An effective dress code or at least a dress recommendation would set standards for appropriate dress in flight.

And surprisingly, many passengers would welcome him.

“I think airlines should implement a basic dress code,” said Jane Angelich, frequent air traveler and executive coach from Palm Beach, Florida. “Air travelers would contribute to an enjoyable and positive overall travel experience for themselves, crew, and fellow travelers.”

CheckElliott Confidential, the newsletter the travel industry doesn’t want you to read. Each issue is packed with breaking news, in-depth information and exclusive strategies for becoming a better traveler. But don’t tell anyone!

Here’s the immediate appeal of a dress code: there’s been a sharp drop in manners on board. The number of unruly passenger incidents increased by 37% worldwide in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association. The organization reported one unruly incident for every 568 thefts last year, compared to one for every 835 thefts in 2021.

Passengers and some psychologists believe that if people dress up before their flight, they might be more respectful and less likely to lash out.

“When people dress better, they tend to behave better,” said Thomas Plante, professor of psychology at Santa Clara University. “A dress code might help.”

It’s easier said than done. This is because it is surprisingly difficult to agree on what is appropriate and what is not. But it is an easier decision for an individual, as dressing up even a little for your flight can benefit you in many ways. So even if your airline doesn’t have a dress code, you might want to consider it.

Some airlines stopeconomy class passengers to lie down. Well, they all should.

Airline seat selection feesshould be banned. Until then, here’s how to avoid them

What are the airline dress codes?

Airlines expressly prohibit certain types of clothing or the lack of clothing in their ticket contract.

American airlines has a section in its transport conditions which require passengers to “behave in an appropriate and respectful manner” and to “dress appropriately”, meaning no bare feet or offensive clothing.

has a section in its transport conditions which require passengers to “behave in an appropriate and respectful manner” and to “dress appropriately”, meaning no bare feet or offensive clothing. Delta Airlines’ transport contract says it will not carry passengers whose “conduct, dress, hygiene or smell” creates an unreasonable risk of offense or inconvenience to other passengers. Also, no bare feet.

transport contract says it will not carry passengers whose “conduct, dress, hygiene or smell” creates an unreasonable risk of offense or inconvenience to other passengers. Also, no bare feet. Southwest Airlines’ passenger contract does not allow anyone on the plane wearing “lewd, lewd, or obviously offensive” clothing. Bare feet are also not permitted unless you are under five or have a disability.

passenger contract does not allow anyone on the plane wearing “lewd, lewd, or obviously offensive” clothing. Bare feet are also not permitted unless you are under five or have a disability. United Airlines. No surprise in his transport contract: Passengers can be deported if they are “barefoot, improperly dressed or whose clothing is obscene, lewd or offensive”.

You had the idea. But these rules only deter thoughtless passengers who try to board a flight in a Speedo or T-shirts with offensive slogans. And even then, he doesn’t catch them all.

What are the benefits of an airline dress code?

There are at least two reasons to adopt a more formal dress code. First, people who dress don’t act. At least that’s the assessment of airline pilot Ken Schulte.

“Well-dressed people never cause drama on a flight,” said Schulte, who runs an aviation merchandise site. “You might not think pilots would notice all this, but every incident of misbehavior leads to a report in the cockpit. The troublemakers are the ones who look like they just rolled out of bed.”

Although there is no proven link between dressing and socially acceptable behavior on an airplane, there is compelling research make the connection between behavior and clothing.

Second, and perhaps more important to you, is that well-dressed passengers are treated better.

Trade etiquette expert Sharon-Frances Moore has seen it countless times. Better dressed and polite passengers get more upgrades, gifts, leeway and respect from cabin crew.

“Wearing a jacket and tie will give you a different result than flying in pajamas,” she said.

Don’t :No, you should not recline your seat on airplanes. Here’s why.

Are babies, smelly passengersbe on a no-fly list? Dealing with Difficult Air Travelers

What kind of dress code do we need when flying?

Perhaps we need to do more than ban inappropriate clothing. Maybe we should define appropriate.

Many passengers remember a day before airline deregulation when passengers voluntarily dressed to fly. They wore their finest Sunday coats and ties for the men, dresses for the women.

“When I started flying, I always wore a jumpsuit,” recalls David Kazarian, a retired pharmacist from Tampa. “I still do.”

Most air travelers would settle for a casual dress code.

“In my perfect world, passengers would wear nice, light, baggy, long-sleeved outfits and long pants,” said Jodi RR Smith, etiquette consultant from Marblehead, Massachusetts. “And there would be no inappropriately exposed body parts or offensive slogans on t-shirts and caps.”

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts said the unwritten dress code for business class passengers might be worth following.

“Men usually wear suits in business class, as they will most likely be traveling with only hand luggage. Women in business class usually wear a suit or overcoat,” she said.

Could we ever agree on a dress code?

Coming up with a dress code for airline passengers would be difficult, but not impossible.

Many other companies impose dress requirements on their customers. Some fine dining restaurants require jackets and collared shirts for men and dress clothes for women. Many casinos and nightclubs do this too. Country clubs have some of the strictest dress codes. And in the travel industry, some luxury hotels require smart resort attire in public areas.

What exactly would an airline dress recommendation look like? It’s up to the airlines to decide. But maybe we could start with something basic, like a light version of business casual. Long pants, collared shirts, dresses. Please, no bare feet or T-shirts with offensive logos. Dress modestly and respectfully. Remember that you are in a public place.

“I think a basic dress code could add value to the air travel experience,” said Neil Chase, a great air traveler and filmmaker in Denver. “It’s not about stifling individuality, but about fostering respect and comfort for all.”

Mayhem at the airport!Business Strategies for Surviving the Next Airline Crisis

AI, self-service take over travel.Will everything become a DIY experience?

What Airlines Should Say About Appropriate Dress

Today, except for the tight dress codes outlined in their contracts, airlines don’t tell passengers what to wear. They do, however, offer guidance to employees traveling off duty.

For example, Southwest Airlines advises passengers using a free guest pass “dress to impress”. He adds, “Although Southwest’s dress code is relaxed and casual, you should present a clean, neat and tasteful appearance.”

It might be asking too much for us to go back to the days when everyone dressed to fly, but people like Grotts and airlines like Southwest make a valid point.

What if we could eliminate many incidents of unruly passengers by simply suggesting that passengers wake up a bit before leaving for the airport?

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Punitive Law zero tolerance policy towards unruly passengers does not bring the number of in-flight incidents back to pre-pandemic levels. But maybe a dress code will.

Christopher Elliottis an author, consumer rights advocate and journalist. He foundedElliott Defense, a non-profit organization that helps solve consumer problems. He publishesElliott Confidentiala travel report and theElliott Report, a customer service information site. If you need help with a drinking problem, you canattach it hereor email him at[email protected].