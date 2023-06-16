Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection offers timeless utilitarian gothic







Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew M. Williams, showcases a range of versatile styles that challenge traditional archetypes while paying homage to the fashion house’s heritage. Timelessness has become the norm lately in creating a wardrobe that will outshine trends, but some yearn for more than minimal. While there is a desire for the classics, there is also a desire to add a touch of simplicity. There’s a niche group of individuals who yearn to enhance everyday staples with a bit of sophistication and Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew M. Williams, addresses exactly that. The fully tattooed American designer finds inspiration in the rich history of French brands in Givenchy’s Spring 2024 collection, building the brand with his American sensibility paired with Parisian heritage. In standout pieces like the classic white blazer, there is a semblance of the fashion houses founder, Hubert de Givenchy, but in the contemporary era, Williams is redefining what the Gentleman Givenchy looks like, in which he is a man who wears sophistication while delivering an edge.

Although there is a lack of novelty this season, the game is evident in a fusion of utilitarian gothic elements with classic costumes. A khaki jumpsuit and workwear jacket in various fabrics such as heather grey, denim or suit fabric are paired with punk-inspired bondage pants adorned with zipped sections and removable suspenders. The age-old adage that “form meets function” is relevant and now addresses the overlooked factor of mobility. His attention to detail reveals his understanding of adaptability. In a world captivated by viral fashion hacks that offer a chance to play around and experiment with alternative methods of wearing clothes, some pieces like pants can be separated with shorts, a nod to utilitarian wear. . Tailoring is met with the functionality of the overcoat made from bonded suit fabric. The sleek and stylish duffel bag, made from double-faced cashmere, is a way to wear elegance on a daily basis with utilitarian codes. The shoes also nod to Givenchy’s new elegance with a leather work boot in seasonal colors or a thick-soled leather derby.

While respecting its formality, there’s no escaping Williams’ love for infusing grunge elements. Sleek looks meet toughness, challenging the notion of what elegance really means. Soiled jorts paired with a black blazer and in another, long black gloves complete a suit an uncommon pairing. We’re introduced to stonewashed denim that’s embellished with silver details, demonstrating Givenchy’s unconventional definition of elegance in the 2020s. doesn’t have to look like the conventional debonair masculine archetype, it can embrace multiple aesthetics simultaneously. Williams’ personality was reflected in his tenure at Givenchy, while continuing to channel the traditional designs of the namesake founder. The outfits may not be ambitious but are versatile, which still caters to a younger audience. Its individual pieces can be mixed and matched to create a smart formal, street style, workwear or causal look. Although it might seem like a style hazard, the concentrated color palette of neutral and universally flattering shades of beige, off-white, charcoal and subtle shades of black, accented with warm tones of red and pink make experimenting with different outfit combinations less daunting. .

In accessories, men’s Voyou bags join the seasons lineup in classic and crossbody versions, while new iterations of the Essential U backpack include an oversized leather backpack and two small leather crossbody backpacks. nylon or leather. Both the G-Zip and the Pandora feature the Givenchy logo all over, offering a modern and playful take on the House emblem.

Givenchy under Williams is for men who resonate with a slightly edgy appeal but still feel the need for a safety net of classics that can’t be easily found elsewhere. In this age of fashion where the creative director must do more than oversee a brand’s creative vision, our desire for novelty in clothing is only satisfied by delivering a distinct wearable experience while maintaining lasting appeal. , which Williams is capable of. . The Givenchy pre-collection will be available online and in stores in early November. Once you’re done with this story about Givenchy’s Spring 2024 collection, clickhere to catch up with the June/July 2023 issue of Mens Folio Singapore. RELATED ARTICLES

