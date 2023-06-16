“Project Runway” Judges Tease All The Drama And Fashion Of Season 20





It’s hot in the workshop! The Emmy-winning competition series Project track is pulling out all the stops for Season 20. The new season is unlike any other as it’s the first time fourteen previous contestants have returned to the competition. With plenty of twists and surprises in store, this monumental season is one fans won’t want to miss. Nina Garca, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth return to the judges’ table as they put the returnees through the toughest tasks yet. “It was an opportunity to see all of our fan favorites, our judges’ favorites, and start all over again. When you have creatives and designers with opinions, there’s always going to be a little drama. Come on. It’s fashion. It comes with the business,” says Garca. “Fans are waiting for the best season yet. The competition is fiercer than it’s ever been. We have some true icons who are back with a vengeance to prove themselves. It really was such a joy to film this season,” adds Welteroth. With the 20th season premiere at the heart of Pride Month, the judges are so thrilled with the new season ofProject track will continue to showcase excellent LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media. “This season you will see our first non-binary designer who has gone through a major transformation in her life that has translated into her work on the catwalk. You will be able to see non-binary fashion that is super inspirational, super wearable and high fashion , ” says Welteroth. “For me to see someone like me on TV meant a lot and I think it still does for a lot of people. This show has always celebrated diversity and creativity. I’m really, really proud to make it party,” adds Maxwell. The all-star first season also brings a ton of star power with plenty of A-list celebrities guest judging creators including Alicia Silverstone, Julia Fox, Billy Porter, Law Roach and many more. “I think they bring something so fresh to the show. What’s cool about this season is that a lot of the guest judges were fans of some of these creators. They watched them years ago It was really cute to see this mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work,” concludes Welteroth. Project Runway All-Stars premieres tonight on Bravo. To see the full interview with the judges, watch the video below. “Project Runway” Judges Tease All The Drama And Fashion Of Season 20 Youtube

