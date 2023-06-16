Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Wears 2002 Oscars Dress: Photo





Gwyneth Paltrow made a statement at the 2002 Oscars with her Gothic-inspired Alexander McQueen dress, which she has since passed on to her daughter, Apple. During a Thursday, June 15, Instagram Story Q&A, Paltrow, 50, was asked if she’d ever let her 19-year-old daughter try on one of her archive fashion pieces. THEShakespeare in lovethe actress simply responded by uploading a photo of Apple that she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martinalongside her son Moses, 17, wearing the now-iconic dress in her closet. Paltrow donned the ensemble for the first time at the March 2002 Oscars. Despite widespread criticism of her desire to wear a sheer bodice to the awards show, theJoyalum liked the look. Everybody really hated it [dress], but i think its kind of dope. I’m in it, Paltrow recalled tovoguein an April 2021 interview for their Life in Looks series. I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really judgmental. She continued: I think at the time it was too gothic, I think people thought it was too harsh, so I think it shocked people. But I love this. Paltrow, however, has since noticed a fatal flaw with her Oscars ensemble. There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and just should have had simple beach hair and less makeup, theShallow hall the actress previously confessed during a March 2013 Q&A on her Goop blog. Then it would have worked the way I wanted for a bit of punk at the Oscars. Paltrow’s daughter has since become a fashionista in her own right, even making her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 show in January. Apple stunned in a black and white tweed ensemble from the fashion house as she watched the show from the front row. While the teenager enjoyed finding her own path, Paltrow was admittedly emotional at the prospect of her firstborn leaving the nest. It was a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be difficult because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time, theIron Manactress who married Brad Falchuk in 2018 exclusively toldWe Weeklyin October 2022. But I had no idea. It felt like the worst heartache I’ve ever known [felt]. She added: I felt like the love of my life had broken up with me for weeks. It was terrible. Now I’m getting used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted. It makes a huge difference. And she just got back for October vacation, so that was good. I’ll see her for Thanksgiving.

