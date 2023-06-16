Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 starts today!





After causing a stir in London last week, menswear week is moving to Milan. According to the schedule shared by CNMI, fashion week is set to grace the city of Milan from June 16-20, with several high fashion brands like Valentino and Prada headlining the event. Last year, designers gave us the most colorful and whimsical men’s collection, while Prada opted for pastels and ginghams, and denim on denim, Fendi gave us interpretations of prints animals. Moschino dedicated its show to the late artist Tony Viramontes using bright neon colors and artwork of Tonys in its collection. Milan Fashion Week 2024 will also see Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor showcasing his latest collection. Well known for his work in streetwear fashion, his most recent range featured many references to Japanese popular culture like the mighty kaiju Godzilla or anime characters. Moreover, he is known to be very skilled in bringing the magic of Harajuku to the streets of India.

Curious to know more? Here is the schedule to not miss any of your favorite designers only on BazaarIndia. Day 1: June 16, 2023 5:30 PM IST – Valentine’s Day 9:30 PM IST – Billionaire 22:30 IST – 1017 ALYX 9SM Midnight – Dsquared2 Day 2: June 17, 2023 14:00 IST – MSGM 4:00 PM IST – Dolce & Gabbana 6:30 PM IST – Neil Barrett 7:30 p.m. IST – Federico Cina 21:30 IST – Jordanluca 10:30 PM IST – Emporio Armani Day 3: June 18, 2023 1:30 PM IST – Simon Cracker 2:30 p.m. IST-Magliano 15:30 IST – Etro 5:30 p.m. IST – Prada 7:30 p.m. IST – Andersson Bell 9:30 PM IST – Charles Jeffery Loverboy 10:30 PM IST – JW Anderson 20:00- 44 Tag Group Day 4: June 19, 2023 13:30 IST – Dhruv Kapoor 2:30 p.m. IST – Giorgio Armani 15:30 IST – Giorgio Armani 5:30 p.m. IST – Zegna Day 5: June 20, 2023 (digital broadcasts) 13:30 IST – Studio MTL 2:00 p.m. IST – Notebook Archives 2:30 p.m. IST – Gams Note 15:00 IST – Form Uni 3:30 p.m. IST – Maragno All fashion shows will be available to stream on Milan Fashion Weeks website.

