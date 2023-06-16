Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits: Fans Dress Up In Styles That Have Meaning Behind The Music

There are four great epochs in the development of the world. But in the world of Taylor Swift, there are 10.

In homage to Swift’s discography, the singer has launched an eight-month Eras Tour, a global series of shows that span all styles of music from her 10 studio albums, ranging from country and pop to folk and rock genres. alternative.

During her 17-year career, the singer has gained a loyal group of fans. As they grew up listening to her music, Swift grew with them, often changing her personal style and the genres of music she sang. As she and her audience have matured, so have her lyrics, making her music able to stand the test of time and fleeting trends.

Fans chose a creative way to express their love for Swift, starting a global trend that has gone viral across multiple social media platforms.

Since the first runway show in Arizona, the Swifties have worn “Eras Outfits”, one-of-a-kind ensembles that fit the theme of a chosen era in Swift’s career.

Some fans posted videos of them making their outfit from scratch. Some have ordered their custom pieces. Some chose accessories with hidden meanings or as subtle references to their favorite songs.

Despite the personal touches given to each outfit, cowboy boots are a common similarity as a wave to Swift’s roots as a country singer.

Dressed for success

Longtime Swift fan Maisie Albert has her outfit custom made to solidify her commitment to Swift’s Reputation Era, a 2017 album where Swift dipped her toe into a darker side of pop music, using more mature lyrics and themes in songs such as “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Don’t Blame Me”. Most of her outfits featured in the music videos were black with red accents and, of course, sparkles.

“‘Reputation’ is one of my favorite albums,” said Albert, 18, from Charleroi. “I think it gives a Pittsburgh vibe. It’s edgy, fun, and just my favorite kind of energy.

Albert thought about the subtle details an outfit would need to match the theme of the album. Albert said the fit of the clothes was just as important as the color and detailing and wanted the pieces to be a bit “flowy” in order to stay comfortable during the show.

“I will have some red accents, but the outfit is mostly black and white,” Albert said. “It’s a little edgy, but there are still little baby touches, like flowers and the shape of it. If you’re comfortable in what you’re wearing, you’re confident, and that’s what ‘Reputation’ is all about.

Albert will go to the show with three friends. Each will approach an era of their choice wearing specially chosen cowboy boots. Albert’s are bright red with white flames embroidered on the sides.

“I don’t really think what people wear changes their experience, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime situation,” Albert said. “There will never be another Eras Tour again.”

While 21-year-old Ashley Hall of Morningside was tempted to get in touch with her darker side in a ‘Reputation’ tribute outfit, she ultimately chose the most sentimental time for her and plans to attend the show in a Lover Era outfit.

“‘Lover’ has such a special place in my heart,” Hall said. “It’s one of the albums that made me listen to Taylor Swift the most.”

Swift’s 2018 release was her sixth consecutive album to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 list. The album’s imagery leaned heavily on pastels — especially pink and yellow — to harken back to home to bubblegum hits like “Paper Rings” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

Once Hall was convinced she was a lover for the night, she had to decide whether to go all pink in homage to Swift’s music video or use multiple vibrant colors in reference to the “Lover” album cover. She ended up settling on a tie-dye dress, color-changing Air Force One tennis shoes and heart-shaped accessories.

“I think my personality and my style go really well with the love era,” Hall said.

Hall was one of 1.5 million fans who received a ticket presale code. After queuing for four hours, she was able to buy six tickets and invite five of her friends to the show.

“I remember when ‘Lover’ came out,” Hall said. ” I was at school. Music has played such an important role in my life, and I’ve always wanted to see Taylor Swift in concert. She’s such a role model to me, and even through an outfit, I feel like we’re connected to her. We almost pay homage to him.

Juliana Boyd, 21, of North Huntingdon has to do double the work when it comes to outfits – she’s going to both shows in Pittsburgh. For her first outfit, she’ll be inspired by Swift’s 2014 album, “1989.”

Around this time, Swift relied heavily on crop tops, matching ensembles, sequins, and bright red lipstick for visuals in her music videos such as “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood.” Boyd will follow the matching set plan with a mint green 3D floral tube top and striped sequin pants.

“‘1989’ is my favorite (Taylor) album that she did,” Boyd said. “I love the fashion that goes with it. I love the sparkles and the two-piece outfits she wore at that time.

During his second night in concert, Boyd will reference the Speak Now era. Most of the “Speak Now” visuals include richly colored chiffon dresses and prom dresses. On the cover of the 2010 country album, Swift wears a dark purple halter dress. Boyd will wear a tasseled crop top with a subtle floral pattern in the same color as the album cover dress. She plans to pair it with denim shorts and white cowboy boots as a nod to one of Swift’s latest country albums.

Boyd attended four Swift concerts. The outfit brings her a sense of nostalgia for when Swift started her career.

“I’ve been a Swiftie since I was pretty young,” Boyd said. “I remember going to the ‘Speak Now’ concert when I was 8-10. I went there with a group of friends and our mums.

A labor of love

Fans participating in the Eras outfit trend aren’t just dressing up for the singer. As Swift takes her audience on a nostalgic journey from their childhood and hers to the present day, fans are using these outfits as a lifeline to determine where their Swift fandom began.

“She’s so true to herself,” Albert said. “She doesn’t care what people think of her and she just wants to be successful. She wants to see her fans flourish. You could say that other artists are only in it for the money, but she really seems to want to make sure everyone is having a good time.

Albert said dressing the role helps him complete his Eras Tour experience.

“I think these outfits boost everyone’s confidence,” Albert said. “It’s so much fun. It’s not really outfits you can wear to dinner, you know? It really gives you the full experience.

Hall said she views Swift not only as an artist, but also as a role model.

“I love how willing she is to express all of her emotions in her music and how raw she is able to be,” Hall said. “There are so many people who can identify with his music. For me, she does it so that people can identify with her music. It’s not for his paycheck or his fame.

She also admires Swift’s actions offstage for her advocacy of LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

“She always sends the message that we must never forget the power we actually have,” Hall said. “I love it.”