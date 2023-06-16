The perfect summer dress for you is out there: here’s how to find it | Dresses

Henry James said that the two most beautiful words in the English language were summer afternoon. And the only thing that can make a summer afternoon more perfect is a perfect summer dress.

The perfect summer dress is one that makes you feel like you do on this blissful afternoon: a sunnier, carefree, and more relaxed version of yourself. The perfect summer dress is pretty, yet easy to wear. It’s poetic, or a bit romantic, rather than dramatic or provocative. Not too formal, it should work with sneakers or bare feet. It shouldn’t be too trendy, as it’s a love letter to the platonic ideal of summer, rather than summer 2023 or any other fashion season.

But that doesn’t mean we agree on what the perfect dress looks like. We all have vibes, but that vibe means different things to everyone. There is no one-size-fits-all summer dress. The dress that makes you happy is your perfect dress. Which means your perfect summer dress says a lot about who you are.

If your dream dress is fit and flare, your vision of the perfect summer is anostalgic

If your favorite dress is a long loose and airy dress, for example even something long-sleeved from Albaray then you have the energy of the main character. By that I mean you’re a bit of a drama queen, in a good way. Your vibe is sophisticated, but not formal. Surfing the zeitgeist comes naturally and you tend to be in tune with the mood of the moment. You like to dine outdoors. You have a kind of hostess atmosphere: great for entertaining at home, a helping hand with table decorations. (For your birthday, your friends give you handcrafted drip-painted serving trays and scented candles.) You love an Aperol spritz.

If your dream summer dress is a fit and flare sundress as pictured here, your vision of the perfect summer is more nostalgic. On a warm evening, you pair your sundress with a wrap of cat’s eye kohl and a glass of chilled white wine. You never leave the house without perfume and you love a basket bag. You secretly believe that Saint-Tropez is your spiritual home, even though you’ve never been there.

Or maybe you prefer puffy sleeves? In this case, you love and adopt fashion all year round, but especially in summer. You have a huge collection of trendy sunglasses and flat sandals, and you are the life and soul of every picnic. If your puff sleeve dress is black and this version by Nobodys Child is proof that it is possible because you are a night owl and the evenings are the best part of summer; if you lean towards white, maybe a cotton polka dot or an broderie anglaise that signals you as a daylight lover. (The girls in the flower dress? They live for the golden hour in between.)

If your most beloved summer dress is a shirt dress, the truth is, it’s probably not your favorite season to dress up. You’re not the type to let it all hang out. You’ll be happy when September rolls around and you can unroll your knitwear and slip on knee-high boots. Until then, you’ll be leaning into crisp shirts, perhaps investing in a a white embroidery version by M&S to show you can do in the summer. You also like to wear linen.

And if it’s a T-shirt dress, seen at Uniqlo, you are as relaxed as possible. Girlie isn’t your look, so you choose a T-shirt dress as the least dress-like option available.