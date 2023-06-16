Fashion
Bob the Drag Queen at the first Woke Man In A Dress comedy special
Bob the Drag Queen’s All-New Comedy Special “Woke Man In A Dress” Releases June 22 Variety can exclusively reveal. As the drag superstar would say, “It’s wild, it’s mad!”
“I love that comedians are doing our own specials now,” says Bob. “The most important factor in a comedy special is…is it funny? And the answer is, I’m hilarious.
The comedy special that will highlight her experience as a black queer person growing up in the Deep South. The special will be available to stream on Patreon via wokemaninadress.com when the site goes live on June 22, Bob’s 37th birthday.
Caldwell Tidicue, better known as Bob the Drag Queen, rose to fame after winning the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since winning the reality TV competition in 2016, Bob has become a Peabody, GLAAD Media and Emmy award-winning performer as the co-host of HBO’s “We’re Here.”
The drag superstar has maintained his presence in the “Drag Race” universe, serving as a mentor on episodes of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” in addition to hosting several seasons of the show’s official recap series “The pit-stop”.
Bob recently released his debut album “Gay Barz” after touring the United States with his drag sister and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Monét X Change on their “Sibling Rivalry Tour.” Together, Bob and Monét host the award-winning “Sibling Rivalry” podcast which recently won a Queerty 2023.
He also hosts “Town Hall: A Black Queer Podcast” alongside fellow drag icon and “Drag Race” Season 9 alumni Peppermint. Together Bob and Peppermint run Black Queer Town Hall, a non-profit organization whose mission is to elevate and celebrate black queer voices.
Bob can next be seen opening for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour,” which is set to begin July 15.
Watch an exclusive clip from “Woke Man In A Dress” below.
