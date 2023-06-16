Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Revives Her Infamous 2002 Oscars Dress





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she still owns her infamous dress from the 2002 Oscars that everyone hated, and that her daughter Apple Martin even wore it on occasion. The Goop founder, 50, took to instagram on Thursday, June 15 to answer some questions from her fans and followers, including what she ate for breakfast and her go-to restaurant recommendations. When a fan asked Paltrow if her daughter Apple was wearing one of the [her] fashion archives, Shakespeare in love The star responded with a photo of the 19-year-old model in the memorable Alexander McQueen gown, which Paltrow wore to the 2002 Oscars. In the snap, Apple, who Paltrow shares with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, could be seen standing in her mother’s dressing room while posing with one hand under her chin and the other on her hip. In 2002, the gothic Alexander McQueen dress caused a sensation with its sheer sleeveless bodice. The punk-inspired black dress also featured a flowing black skirt to the floor. Gwyneth Paltrow has previously discussed the criticism she received after attending the 2002 Oscars in the daring dress. In 2021, the Joy alum revisited some of her most iconic fashion moments, including the criticism she received for the black McQueen dress. Everybody really hated it [dress] … but I think it’s a little dope, she said in a video interview with vogue. I’m in. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:178.5166%"/> (Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow) However, the lifestyle guru admitted she was hurt by the criticism of the dress at the time. I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really judgmental, Paltrow explained. I think at the time it was too gothic, I think people thought it was too harsh, so I think it shocked people. But I love this. Paltrow also defended the dress which was later dubbed unflattering and a fashion disaster in a Q&A post shared on the Goops website in 2013. I still love the dress itself but I should have wear a bra and I should have had simple hair and less makeup,” she says. Then it would have worked the way I wanted for a bit of punk at the Oscars. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:153.4527%"/> (Getty Images) Apple Martin has since become a fashion icon herself. Earlier this year, she made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Chanel haute couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in January. For the occasion, Apple was pictured sitting front row in a Chanel black and white tweed skirt and jacket ensemble. The teenager recently poked fun at the Iron Man star after making candid confessions about his love life during an episode of the call her daddy podcast. In a video shared with the official call her daddy Apple’s Instagram account could be seen standing next to her mother and host Alex Cooper, as Paltrow shared plenty of NSFW details about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. Apple started covering her ears as her mother divulged her past relationships. When your mother continues Call her daddy the text on the played clip, with a crying face emoji. In addition to daughter Apple, Paltrow shares 17-year-old son Moses with ex Chris Martin. Today, the entrepreneur is married to producer Brad Falchuk, while the Coldplay singer has been dating actor Dakota Johnson since 2017.

