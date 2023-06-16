Hailey Bieber Wears Pink Couture Mini Dress for Rhode’s Birthday





Hailey Bieber may tend to wear menswear (she wore Justins underwear last week), but her recent look is definitely more Barbie than Bieber coded. The model stepped out in New York in a sparkling ensemble that looked straight out of the set of Greta Gerwigs’ upcoming blockbuster movie. Bieber hit the Big Apple last night wearing a custom Vivienne Westwood dress adorned with bows. The ultra-mini piece features a plunging neckline that transitions into a corset-style bodice (of course, a signature of the British brand). Despite the bold silhouette of the dress, much of the focus has been on its making. The piece was designed with, apparently, hundreds of rose-pink Swarovski crystals that caught the perfect amount of light whenever Bieber moved. She continued the sparkling theme with her accessories in the form of a crystallized mini bag, transparent heels and diamond jewelry. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Biebers Westwood’s pick is a departure from her recent string of more menswear-inspired picks, yes, but not surprising. The British label outfitted the model for some of her greatest personal moments. For a 2022 holiday party, Bieber opted for a green satin mini dress with another corset-style bodice from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. And to her rehearsal dinner in 2019, she wore a white off-the-shoulder mini piece with coordinating heels. Clearly, she likes a certain Westwood silhouette. Bieber was in town to celebrate the first anniversary of her Rhode skincare line. Friends and celebrities like Justine Skye and Emily Ratajkowski attended the event and Justin (who starred in a recent ad campaign) also showed their support. Launching this brand and seeing how it has grown over the past year has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life, Bieber said on Instagram. Words will never be enough to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing and loving Rhode. I’m so excited to continue building our world and for what the future of our brand holds.

