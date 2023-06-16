A classic Milanese aperitif from fashion designers





In Milan, there is an unofficial but very important entertainment rule: never throw a party on a Saturday night. From Monday to Friday, the city teems with designers, the silent engines of the design and fashion industries, but when the weekend rolls around, they tend to leave for the nearby Swiss Alps or the Mediterranean coast. Weekdays are when the Milanese congregate and Aperitivo, a post-work cocktail before dinner, defines the city’s social life. Milanese are very busy, says fashion designer Damir Doma, 42, a Croatian native who grew up in Germany and has lived in the northern Italian city since 2016. The aperitivo brings everyone together for a short while for a drink and a chat. But for Doma, an aperitif can also be a party. Such was the case on a lively Thursday evening earlier this year, when he invited friends and collaborators to his apartment in bustling Porta Nuova to toast the success of his two-year-old label, Diomene. Many of the 30-something guests are also members of what he calls his Aperto group, a network that meets regularly for early-night events he hosts at local bars with his friend Stéphanie Barth, manager of creation.

Eight years ago, when Doma moved to Milan, he never imagined that his social and professional life would be so intertwined. Hed made the decision to move from Paris where he lived for nine years and founded his eponymous label in 2006 strictly for work. In Paris, he became one of the youngest and most watched designers on the fashion week calendar and his concept-driven collections and deconstructed garments won him global popularity. Moving to Italy, he thought, would allow him to collaborate more closely with the people who actually produced his clothes, an aspect of the fashion industry that he found increasingly interesting. Today, his personal life is also firmly anchored in Milan. He met his now wife, Charlotte Rondeau-Doma, 37, in 2016 and the couple have two sons, Achille, 5, and Balthus, 2. And he entered the next phase of his career in the city, launching Diomene in 2021, a year after closing his old label amid the economic upheaval of the pandemic.

The new line is decidedly calmer and more thoughtful than the first, consisting of impeccably tailored shirts adorned with hand-stitched flowers inspired by traditional Croatian embroidery and boxy padded jackets filled with recycled cashmere instead of goose down. The goal is not to do something avant-garde, as I did 15 years ago, he says. Then I really tried to push my own limits and the limits of what was actually portable. Now, he says, he cares more about the quality and construction of a garment than how it looks on a catwalk.

In fact, when he first created the brand, he avoided the runway altogether. Instead, he invited friends and a few select buyers to his living room where, sipping prosecco, they flipped through shelves of clothing, saw the fine craftsmanship up close and got a feel for the technical fabrics he and his team developed from scratch. This week, during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, Doma will finally return to center stage with a low-key presentation in a former industrial building near the Fondazione Prada, where he will launch the brand’s third collection, as well as a collaboration with the Venetian footwear brand Marsll. The project is growing and there is a limit to the number of people I can invite to my house, he says. Yet at this party, with just the inner circle at hand, there was plenty of room to spread out. Just before the guests started pouring in, furniture designer Grace Prince arrived with a gift: a maple, soapstone and stainless steel vase that Doma had ordered for his wife’s birthday and planned to surprise her. that night. Several other people present had befriended the couple through similar collaborations. Jamaican-born artist Hugh Findletar, for example, was making a Venetian glass wall mask for the couple.

Early in the evening, guests mostly crowded into the dining room around the Florence Knoll marble table, munching on classic appetizer dishes, including springy balls of fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced ​​prosciutto and crudités and sipping Negroni Sbagliatos that Maurizio Stochetto, the current owner of Bar Basso, where Sbagliato was invented in the 70s, had dropped by to mix for the band. Also on offer was a Ski Wasser cocktail, a tart mix of lemon juice, gin, seltzer and sweet raspberry syrup that guests often order après-ski while vacationing in the French Alpine resort of Chamonix. As the night wore on, the twinkling tapers of the splatter-painted candlesticks made by Domas’ mother burned, glinting the half-filled cocktail glasses with a pink glow. Guests moved between the living room, where they recline on a set of vintage Domas sofas designed by Carlo Scarpa, and the balcony, which overlooks the neighborhood’s dense grid of Rationalist-style skyscrapers. The guiding logic of an aperitif is that it never lasts too late. Customers typically filter around 9 or 10 people on the way to dinner reservations, with perhaps a handful staying a bit longer. And such was the case that evening, with only a few close friends lingering until 11 p.m. to help clear the plates, and the rest leaving into the night. Here, Doma shares her tips for throwing a classic Milanese aperitif.

Send an invitation without pressure To rally guests to their Aperto series, Doma and Barth simply inform the hundreds of WhatsApp groups dedicated to the event. Everyone really appreciates that it’s so easy, he says. You come, you don’t come, it doesn’t matter. Call on the experts For their wedding in Geneva in 2019, Doma and Rondeau-Doma hired the Bar Basso team to offer cocktails during the reception. Now, years later, the couple count the owner, Maurizio Stochetto, among their close friends. When they host an aperitivo it has been known to show up with a stocked bar, just for fun.

Keep the kids up At several points throughout the evening, the sons of Doma and Rondeau-Domas snuck out of bed to do laps around the party. The younger of the two managed to outrun his parents, despite being confined to an animal print sleeping bag. Do merchandising When he hosts his regular Aperto parties, Doma often chooses artists to create what he calls little keepsakes for guests to purchase as a memento of the party. Past items have included glued keychains and printed t-shirts. It doesn’t have to be complicated and shouldn’t cost more than 40 or 50 euros, he says. Everyone should be able to afford it.

