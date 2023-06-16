Fashion
GMA3’s Dr. Jen Ashton flaunts curves in a figure-hugging pink dress as she savors life with beauty and balance
GMA3 star Dr. Jen Ashton graced her fans’ social media timeline with a photo of herself in a daring dress.
Dr Jen wore an outfit that flattered her fitted figure in a new photo she shared to her Instagram page on Thursday.
The 54-year-old GMA3 personality laid back on her patio couch in a magenta dress with a tie-dye pattern that mixes a mix of dark purple and red.
Dr. Jen’s dress was long-sleeved and seemed molded to her toned figure.
Her blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail and her eyes were covered in black sunglasses.
The TV personality wore minimal accessories, bling-out earrings and a matching ring.
The snap of Dr Jen was captured at the recent lunch she attended hosted by Vogue magazine.
“Thank you @[email protected] including me on the great panel on finding balance in life, health and home and for showcasing my new magazine Better at this lunch special!” – she writes in her caption.
“Absolutely loved talking to and with everyone in this beautiful place!”
Last week, Dr. Jen threw a party for her new magazine, Better.
Most read in Entertainment
On June 3, Dr. Jen posted a bunch of photos to her Instagram, celebrating her expanding career.
BIGGER AND BETTER
“Some great photos from the NYC launch party for my new magazine, MIEUX!” she captioned thejob.
“I couldn’t have asked for a BETTER kick off: so much energy from people I love, admire and respect, in the most inspiring and beautiful space, that have come supporting my mission to help women everywhere feel, live and look BETTER.”
Dr Jen continued: “Thank you to New York City Mayor Eric Adams for dropping by at the end of a busy day!
“I feel so grateful for the brilliant and committed people I work with, but also for calling friends.”
“You have made me a BETTER person, a BETTER friend, a BETTER doctor and a BETTER nutritionist. Thank you!”
She finished, “Link to buy the new magazine in my bio. Photos courtesy of @michaelsimon64#better.”
In the photos, Dr Jen posed with Susan Lucci, Donna Karen, Damar Hamlin and the Mayor of New York.
HerGMA3 co-hosts – Rebecca Jarvis, Eva Pilgrim, Dr. Darien Sutton, and more – all showed up to support her.
Ginger Zeeposted in the comments that she was “sad to have missed this” and Sam Champion posted a fire emoji.
But, Amy and TJ were nowhere to be found – at the party or in the comments.
The two ex-hosts were fired from GMA3 earlier this year, after their affair went public in November 2022.
Most of the GMA3 co-hosts don’t seem to interact with the ax couple.
COVER TO COVER
On May 30, Dr. Jen revealed some major career news after teasing him for a while.
During an episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know, she joined Eva Pilgriman and DeMarco Morgan in the studio as they delivered some of the latest news and headlines.
At the start of the show, Eva turned to Jen and said, “Doctor Jen, we have great news… You have an exclusive announcement for us here.”
Jen clapped her hands enthusiastically and replied, “I’m so excited to make this announcement that this week I’m launching, for the first time, my own special interest magazine called Better.”
The show then cut out an image of Jen’s new post on a billboard in Times Square, as she continued, “And this is it! I can’t believe this, this is my first time at Times Square on the jumbotron.
“It’s called Better, and I’ve been working on it for about six months. The first issue is coming out this week, we have a QR code you can scan to order your copy before it even hits newsstands, so which is later this week.”
“Inside I have all about sleep, GYN issues, weight loss meds, etc! I really like the deep dives I like to do with people,” he said. she adds.
DeMarco then held up a copy of the magazine and said, “Look at you! We’re so proud! And the cover, the cover is pretty cool! You’re doing great my friend!”
” THANKS ! Well, I had a lot of professional help with this cover! the medical professional replied with a laugh.
Dr Jen also promoted her new magazine on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the glamorous cover on Tuesday.
She captioned the post, “BIG News! My new trade magazine is out! Driven by your questions and conversations about health, wellness, weight, nutrition, fitness and more!
“I share the latest insights from my specialties, as well as from my expert colleagues – all to help us feel, live and look BETTER!
“Reaches every newsstand nationwide on Friday, but the link to buy in my bio is now live! Hope you enjoy it!” she shared.
|
