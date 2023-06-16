The 13 Best White Sneakers for Men in 2023

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Let’s go.

When it comes to sneakers, we mean business, because we’re really here to make sure you look as fashionable as possible. One thing that never goes out of style? White sneakers.

For both men and women, a clean pair of white sneakers can make any outfit cohesive. Pair them with jeans and a t-shirt for a casual look or with trousers and a blazer for a casual yet chic look that transitions easily from day to night.

Moreover, comfort plays a huge role in the popularity of the shoe, because what could be more comfortable than a tennis shoe with good arch support and soft leather or canvas?

From more athletic styles for tennis and golf to casual shoes for walking or just relaxing, read on to discover the best white sneaker brands and styles for men in 2023 and beyond.







Nike

Of course, classic Nike shoes top our list of must-have white sneakers. The shoes are ideal for walking around the city, but can also be dressed up with trousers and a blazer.







Adidas

Stan Smiths are staple shoes for those who value comfort and an iconic look. They come in an all-white color, along with a rainbow of options for the tongue and heel.







Puma

Run fast like a cougar in these athletic trainers. The Puma shoes are a combination of white and off-white, making it a fun take on a classic sneaker silhouette.

4. Reebok 550$110, original price: $120







New Balance

The “dad shoe” is back and better than ever. These 550s from New Balance combine the old school dad look with a more modern look, making them the perfect shoe for leisure and some light activities.







reeboks

Go vintage this year with casual sneakers. The Club C 85 are a great street style shoe, coming in an off white colourway with brown branding to the rear, side and tongue.







Neiman Marcus

They’re not solid whites, but they’re a solid choice for a designer sneaker that still goes with any outfit. The Gucci kicks have the signature red and green stripe across the shoe, with a matching green leather heel.







Lacoste

If you’ve been “biting” to get the alligator sneakers, now’s your chance. The Lacoste shoes come in an all-white leather look, aside from the green and red embroidered reptile on the side, of course.







cole haan

This sneaker has a fun and unique pattern, with tiny laser cut holes on the toe and body of the shoe. It is available in medium and wide width, adding even more comfort to the leather sneaker.







On

Get into your sneaker game and experience On. The coveted Cloud trainers come in an all-white style, designed for running and other high-impact activities.







Olivier Cabell

You can’t go wrong with all white. The shoe is made from full-grain calf leather from Marche, Italy, where it is also hand-sewn and shipped from. You can also see your size in US size, in addition to UK and EU.







Disappointed

Once you try on a Hoka shoe, you’ll be bound for life. The Bondi Style 8 is heavily padded for your run (or walk) and is extremely lightweight for easy transport to and from the gym.









Have a dashing look and a comfortable stride in these running shoes from Allbirds. The Tree Dasher 2 has a new responsive foam sole and more traction for running, hiking and more.







cariuma

If you’re looking for a leather-free option that also gives back to the planet, you need to know about Cariuma. The Brazilian sneaker brand plants two trees for every pair of shoes it buys, including this all-white canvas pair.

