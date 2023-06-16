In the bag! Why the humble suitcase is this year’s fashion must-have | Fashion





If bags are a familiar category in fashion, a new concept is set to become the story of this summer the suitcase. With the holiday season in 2022 dominated by stories of lost luggage and the rule to keep liquids under 100ml for hand luggage being scrapped in 2024, large hold bags may become less common. Cabin bags in the maximum dimensions allowed by most airlines (usually around 56cm x 36cm x 23cm) are becoming more and more popular with a series of new brands vying to become the suitcase of the summer. . July, founded in 2018 in Australia, claims to make the lightest double-wheeled carry-on for 195, a design that can even be placed under the seat in a snap. Nere, which started in 2022, also in Australia, has made colors its point of differentiation. Their pink suitcase (119) is a best seller. Beis, meanwhile, is a celebrity favorite. Founded by influencer and actor Shay Mitchell in 2018, the brand that also focuses on bright carry-on bags (223) with the matching underseat bag (91) is favored by Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid. This change is seen in retailers and purchase options. Neres’ profits were A$1 million (0.53 million) in one year and they sold 1.5 million units. Beis 2022 profit was $120 million ($93 million), with forecasts up to $200 (156 million) for 2023. John Lewis reports that cabin bag sales are up 75% in 2023. Those on a budget might have bought the popular Ryanair viral 15 cabin bag which, at 35cm x 20cm x 20cm, fits under the seat at no extra cost. Nere CEO Felicity McGahan says their brightly colored suitcases meet a consumer demand. Pink suitcase is the second most used search term after black suitcase, she says. Every generation can draw [off pink]. The introduction of shiny changes from the typically black or gray suitcases seen in the departure lounge. [Luggage] previously came from a masculine aesthetic [it was] designed for men by men, says McGahan. This brand is designed by women, so we have that perspective, but we want to be neutral. Our first purchase in the UK was a lilac bag bought by a man. Away and Rimowa have long been the best-known choices for fashionable frequent flyers. However, these new brands look poised to thrive as they respond to changes in the way consumers want to travel today. Travel has been chaotic in recent years. People were panicking and afraid to check in, says July founder Athan Didaskalou. Travelers want to be in control of their luggage. Emma Davidson, director of fashion at Dazed, travels frequently for work and says this has affected her packaging strategy. I [now try] really difficult to only take a cabin bag with me because I [am] so afraid that things will disappear, she says. For all trips up to about 10 days, I still rarely register anything. Davidson currently carries a very sturdy carry-on purchased from TK Maxx 15 years ago. She could, however, make a change this summer. I’m not really talking about designer suitcases, she said [but] July’s cabin bag really caught my eye and I’m thinking of investing. For an already light traveler, the promise of the lightest cabin bag in the world is very tempting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/jun/16/in-the-bag-why-the-humble-suitcase-is-this-years-fashion-must-have The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos