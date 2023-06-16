10 Summer Outfit IdeasStyle Tips You Can Count On All Season Long

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and a commission when you purchase something.

With summer in full swing, a slew of new fashion trends are coming to the sport (and shop!), from flirty floral dresses to resort-ready dresses. Not to mention that a sundress is the easiest and most stylish way to beat the heat in style. Alongside other warm-weather wardrobe staples like loose, baggy pants, linen button-downs and statement swimwear, a lovely dress is undoubtedly the chicest centerpiece. That being said, chances are you already have a festive dress or two in your closet, so now comes the fun part: crafting your summer dress outfits. Follow unique styling tips, some of which include woven basket bags, minimalist flip flops, statement sunglasses, and more.

vogues Sundress Wish List:

To go on holiday ? Wear beach-ready dresses, from ALC’s strapless geometric style to Johanna Ortiz’s printed slip dress on your next sunny vacation. On the style side, bet on accessories that are also on the theme, such as the mini raffia bag from Saint Laurent and the strappy gladiator sandals from A.Emery. Master summer style on the town with Proenza Schoulers printed halter dress and simple slide sandals from Toteme. The final result ? Still a sleek look. When it comes to summer workwear, polished shirt dresses are both cool and professional. Stay sleek and stylish by teaming the Loulou Studios long shirt dress with the Khaites croc-embellished smoking loafers. Nothing screams summer like a hint of crochet or a navy stripe, and Zimmermann and Vince’s dresses top our shopping lists.

An LBD is a seasonal star, while a bright white dress is another warm weather non-negotiable. Rounding out our summer outfits are the Almais floral dress, the puff sleeve pick from Ulla Johnson and the camo style from Tory Burchs. What to wear underneath, you ask? Why Anemos little black bikini, of course.

Below, 10 summer outfits to get through the season as chic as possible.

The beach-ready dress with a mini raffia bag

This summer, don’t go on vacation without ALC’s geometric strapless dress. On the style side, keep the same theme with accessories like the Saint Laurent raffia mini bag, the strappy gladiator sandals from A.Emery and the By Alonas hoop earrings.

ALC Lark strapless printed linen-blend maxi dress Saint Laurent Le 5 7 mini raffia bag

A. Emery Nolan suede sandals Hoop earrings By Alona Lottie

Cala de la Cruz Eli Concealed Maxi Dress Johanna Ortiz Amancay Mixed Print Maxi Dress

Summer essentials in town with a simple slide sandal

Do you want to dress for the summer even if you are not at the beach? Step into the Proenza Schoulers printed halter dress as the summer must-have in town. Pair the sleek style with simple slide sandals from Toteme, the coveted Park tote from The Rows and sunglasses from Loewe x Paulas Ibiza.

Open-back dress in printed crepe de chine Proenza Schouler Toteme The City leather sandals

The Row N/S Park Small Handbag Loewe Eyewear x Paulas Ibiza Loop Round Sunglasses

Matteau cut-out backless long dress

The polished shirt dress with an elegant smoking moccasin

Any summer workwear wardrobe calls for a shirt dress polished to perfection, and the Loulou Studios maxi dress is a treasured choice. Khaite’s smoking loafers are staying for another season, while the Mangos basket bag is a summer star.

Loulou Studio Moala Long Shirt Dress Khaite Marfa crocodile patent loafers

Mango natural fiber carrycot bag Ray-Ban State Street Square Frame Sunglasses

Polo Ralph Lauren belted striped linen midi shirt dress Rag & Bone Fiona cotton-poplin mini shirt dress

The chic crochet choice with a chunky sandal

On a hot summer day, a crochet dress is an easy outfit solution, and the Zimmermanns Ginger Midi Dress is so pretty you’ll want to wear it for every occasion. Refined yet understated accessories from DeMellier, Birkenstock and Brilliant Earth balance out this chic crochet choice.

Zimmermann Ginger crochet lace midi dress Birkenstock 1774 Arizona leather sandals

DeMellier New York tote bag in calfskin Brilliant Earth Dome Huggie Earrings

Simkhai Lenon Midi Tank Dress Proenza Schouler Long Crochet Sweater Dress

The soft stripes with an everyday sneaker

A striped dress is a chic way to add a nautical touch to your summer outfits this season. Vinces’ painterly striped midi dress is both soft and assertive. Wear the essentials with everyday sneakers from Nike and for extra coverage, drape it over Lisa Yangs’ cashmere v-neck sweater.

Vince Painterly Striped Sundress Lisa Yang Aletta cashmere sweater

Leather and straw tote bag Jacquemus Le Panier Soli

Hill House Home The Louisa Nap Dress La Ligne Knotted Striped Midi Dress

The LBD with a minimalist flip-flop

The secret to a successful evening outfit this summer? A little black dress, of course. Masterfully minimal, Toves’ strapless LBDs pair perfectly with Toteme’s heeled thongs. To complete the look, carry the Khaites raffia moon bag and dazzle in a pearl necklace from Timeless Pearly.

Tove Lauryn gathered poplin midi dress Toteme Leather Totem Sandals

Khaite Olivia medium raffia shoulder bag Timeless Pearly Freshwater Pearl Charm Necklace

& Other Stories belted midi dress

The floral dress with an elegant espadrille

The flowers may be seasonless, but the print is especially festive in the summer months. Attend any garden party or cocktail party in style with the Almais Floral Linen Midi Dress. Add sleek espadrilles from Castaer and a Hereus top handle bag to finish the look. We also couldn’t forget Janessa Leones statement sun hat.

Almais Astra floral midi dress Castaer Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles

Hereu Castell leather and raffia tote Janessa Leone Felix Packable Hat

Cara Cara Colomba Sleeveless Open Back Tie Back Maxi Dress Bernadette Anne floral-print cut-out mini dress

The whimsical white dress with a metallic evening sandal

At backyard barbecues, pool parties, what do you have; a whimsical white dress is a non-negotiable summer wardrobe. Pradas’ lace version is delightfully delicate, especially when worn with metallic evening sandals from Zara and a sequined Loewes tote. Ring Concierge’s dangle earrings are also hard to miss.

Prada embroidered poplin and lace dress Zara metallic leather sandals

Loewe x Paulas Ibiza Small Anagram Sequin Basket Bag Jumbo Cloud Concierge Ring Earrings

Veronica Beard – Tucket Belted Midi Dress

The casual cover-up style with a little black bikini

Easy and light dresses to slip on a little black bikini are essential in summer. Enter the Tory Burchs daisy-print midi dress into the equation. Layered over an Anemos swimsuit and complemented by on-trend flip flops from The Row, it’s a summer outfit to wear on repeat all season long.

Tory Burch Mixed Daisy Midi Dress Anemos balconette bikini top and high cut briefs

The Row rubber flip flops Massimo Dutti woven leather bag

Faithfull printed crepe midi dress The Brand San Paolo

The puff sleeve pick with a fisherman sandal

Both romantic and bohemian, Ulla Johnson’s puff-sleeve pick is sweet as summer. By September, style with festive Theory fisherman sandals and a Zaras raffia-embellished shoulder bag.

Palma Ulla Johnson Ruffled Midi Dress