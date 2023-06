Saman Amel and Harrods launch shop-in-shop with exclusive capsule – Robb Report

For the first time since its creation in 2015, the Swedish bespoke couture brand Saman Amel will offer its ready-to-wear in a physical store. And this store happens to be one of the most beloved retail destinations in the world. The Stockholm-based company, co-founded by Saman Amel and Dag Granath, has partnered with the London-based company Harrods on its first shop-in-store. The space, designed by the Swedish design studio Hallrod, accommodates everything from formal tailoring, jackets cut from cashmere and baby camel blends, silk and cashmere knitwear and, in anticipation of fall, even outerwear. In other words, a comprehensive selection of everything a man might need for the next few months. The Harrods-exclusive capsule collection includes formalwear, knitwear and casual outerwear. Sam Amel “As a bespoke tailor first and foremost, we’ve always been invested in helping customers organize their wardrobes in a stylish and relevant way,” said Amel. Robb Report in an email. “For Harrods, we created a small capsule in a similar way that covers the whole wardrobe, from formal to casual.” Halleroed, who designed the boutique, also designed the look for Saman Amel’s studio in Stockholm and previously created retail spaces for brands such as Acne Studios and Axel Arigato. To connect the London outpost to the brand’s Scandinavian headquarters, bespoke furniture was commissioned from artisans outside Stockholm. Space is as demanding as the current menswear moment. Halleroed designed the space with bespoke furniture made just outside of Stockholm. Sam Amel “We are now seeing a return to elegance on a much larger scale,” says Granath. “Young people and people who never thought of couture or classic menswear as relevant to them are now discovering it for the first time. At the same time, people who have a long habit of dressing smartly or stylishly are now reorienting their wardrobes to give them new relevance. No matter where you fall on the menswear spectrum, Granath says Saman Amel aims to address many aspects of a client’s life, reaching beyond the office and evening affairs. “Well-cut pants, the right knitwear or outerwear becomes super important in this context. It’s not about forcing the customer to adopt our style like a fashion brand might strive to do, but rather serving the customer to their needs while making suggestions on how their taste and style can evolve. The new space is as refined as the current moment in menswear, which fans of Saman Amel’s sharp tailoring will no doubt appreciate. Sam Amel Saman Amel’s new capsule collection is now available at Harrods. You will find the exclusive shop-in-shop located in the “Designer Collections 1” department on the second floor for men’s fashion.

